Station Casinos taking entries for NFL Last Man Standing

Station Casinos has started taking entries for its annual pro football Last Man Standing contest.

Station will not hold its annual college football Last Man Standing contest, Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said.

Last Man Standing involves picking one NFL game against the spread each week. Each entry costs $25. There is a limit of four, but anyone who purchases four entries for $100 gets a fifth for free.

All entry fee money will be paid out to the winner, Esposito said. There is no house cut.

