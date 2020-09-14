Steelers-Giants, Titans-Broncos attract sharp bets on ‘MNF’

Sharp money poured in on the Tennessee Titans when Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller suffered a potential season-ending ankle injury Sept. 8.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger drops back to pass during an afternoon NFL football practice, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. It's all about the quarterbacks in the AFC North. (Peter Diana/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File)

There have been notable line moves and sharp action on both games on the “Monday Night Football” doubleheader.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 6-point road favorites over the New York Giants in the 4:15 p.m. opener after the line opened at 3½.

The favorite has flipped in the 7:10 p.m. nightcap as the Tennessee Titans are 3-point road favorites over Denver after the Broncos opened as 3-point favorites.

“We’re clearly going to be Giants fans and Broncos fans,” Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said.

“Ever since Von Miller was announced out, there’s been a sharp line move against the Broncos,” Westgate sportsbook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said Monday. “The sharps started it and the general public drove it up to 3. It’s been one-way wagering support on the Titans.

“The public doesn’t want to get involved on Denver at all. They saw what the Titans did in the playoffs and now you take Miller out of the equation.”

In the opener, the Westgate has taken sharp action on both sides of Steelers-Giants.

“We had a group we respected lay -5 last Monday, but I’d say the NFL guy we respect the most took the Giants +6 on Friday night,” Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said. “The public is all over the Steelers. The book will need the Giants.”

Pittsburgh is a 5½-point favorite at the Westgate.

The Steelers-Giants total has dropped from 48½ to 45, but professional sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw likes the over.

“I like this game over quite a bit,” he said. “Both teams have pretty good offenses, and the Giants are hurting on defense.”

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger returns to lead the Steelers after missing their final 14 games last season after having surgery on his right elbow. He has several capable weapons in running back James Conner and wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool.

“On the other side, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones played really well in spurts last year,” Esposito said. “He played zero games with Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram, Saquon Barkley and Darius Slayton but now has the opportunity to play with all four weapons. I’m anxious to see how Danny Dimes looks.”

Tennessee added defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and returns running back Derrick Henry, the NFL’s leading rusher last season, to a team that went to the AFC title game last season.

“The big thing is if (QB) Ryan Tannehill can build off of his success,” Esposito said. “He’s the key to Tennessee’s success.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.