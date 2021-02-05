Super Bowl bettor wagers $6,666 on ever-popular coin toss prop

The bet was made at BetMGM in Pennsylvania. Some sportsbooks in Las Vegas also offer some alternative ways to bet on the coin toss.

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs' captains participate in the coin toss before Super Bowl the NFL's Super Bowl LIV football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

The coin toss between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs prior to the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The coin toss remains a classic Super Bowl prop.

There are no stats to break down, no one to consult to try to gain an edge. It just provides a little bit of action for bettors eager to get started before the Super Bowl kicks off.

And sometimes it can be a lot of action. BetMGM reported this week that a bettor in Pennsylvania wagered $6,666 to win $6,349 on heads at -105 odds.

Since there is no “sharp” side to the bet, sportsbooks theoretically make money on every coin toss bet they take. (Of course, they can still lose money on the prop if more money is wagered on one side than the other.)

With that built-in house edge, many sportsbooks lower the price for each side. The South Point and Westgate are the lowest in Las Vegas at -102, and the Wynn is next at -103.

Circa Sports is having fun with the bet, dealing -104 for heads but -105 for tails. Circa owner Derek Stevens joked on Twitter that an “onslaught of sharp money” caused the line on tails to move.

BREAKING NEWS First Major move in #SBLV Onslaught of sharp money on TAILS made ⁦@BetChris⁩ & ⁦@MMpact⁩ move the Coin Flip line ⁦@CircaSports⁩ ⁦

Tails now favored. pic.twitter.com/UjA2LJjat1 — Derek Stevens (@DerekJStevens) January 30, 2021

The Golden Nugget, Station Casinos and William Hill have the coin toss odds at -105. BetMGM is sticking with the traditional -110.

Some books also offer some alternative ways to bet the coin toss. Several have a prop on which team will win the toss. BetMGM, the Golden Nugget and the South Point also have a prop on whether the player who calls the coin toss will be correct.

And if bettors still can’t decide who’s going to win between the Chiefs and Buccaneers, the Golden Nugget allows them to let fate decide their betting interest. “Will the team that wins the coin toss win the game?” is available at -105 on both sides.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.