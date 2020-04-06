Table tennis attracts $100K-plus in daily bets at William Hill

Of all the obscure sports William Hill sportsbook has taken bets on during the coronavirus pandemic, Russian and Ukrainian table tennis have proved the most popular.

Table tennis players take part in a training session at the at the Riocentro ahead the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Japanese sumo wrestling. Nicaraguan soccer. Australian rules football.

“Table tennis is the No. 1 draw by a country mile,” William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said.

He said the book takes six figures worth of wagers daily on the sport.

“There’s 90 matches a day, so it adds up,” Bogdanovich said. “We’re doing in-play (betting) on it. People have adopted it. They’re handicapping these guys now. They’re into it, for sure. They bet it pretty darn good.”

A William Hill bettor in Nevada turned $50 into $9,676 on March 28 after hitting a 10-team table tennis parlay on the book’s mobile sports betting app.

