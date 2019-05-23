That’s 25 wins in a row for James Holzhauer on ‘Jeopardy!’

James Holzhauer now has the 14 highest daily totals in the 35-year history of the game show.

Heather Neckritz, left, poses for a photograph with "Jeopardy!" sensation James Holzhauer after being presented with a key to the Las Vegas Strip in front of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

“Jeopardy!” champion and Las Vegas resident James Holzhauer, 34, won his 25th consecutive game Wednesday, adding $71,885 to increase his winnings to $1,939,027.

He again connected on Final Jeopardy, succeeding on 24 of his 25 attempts during his run.

The Las Vegas sports bettor is the second-winningest contestant in in the 35-year history of the game show behind Ken Jennings of Edmonds, Washington, who won 74 consecutive games and $2.5 million in 2004.

He goes for his 26th straight victory at 7 p.m. Thursday on KLAS-TV, Channel 8.