There’s a new Super Bowl favorite at Las Vegas sportsbooks

Fresh off Sunday’s 34-24 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers, the Los Angeles Rams are the new Super Bowl favorites at multiple Las Vegas sportsbooks.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LA (3-0), one of the NFL’s five remaining unbeatens, was installed Monday as the +450 favorite at Station Casinos to win Super Bowl LVI, which will take place at the Rams’ SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Tampa Bay is the 5-1 second choice at Station, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs at +550 and the Buffalo Bills at 8-1.

“You have to be impressed with the Rams and the way they beat the Buccaneers,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “Their offense can score points, and they’ve got a Super Bowl-caliber defense.”

The Rams also are now 6-1 co-favorites with Tampa Bay to win the Super Bowl at the South Point, Caesars Sportsbook and the Westgate SuperBook.

SuperBook vice president of risk Ed Salmons said the Rams’ odds dropped because of a combination of bets on LA and losses by the Bucs and Chiefs.

The Chiefs are +850 at Caesars and the Bills are 9-1 at the South Point and the SuperBook.

Tampa Bay remains the 6-1 favorite at Circa to repeat as Super Bowl champion, followed by the Chiefs at 7-1 and the Rams and Bills at 8-1.

At BetMGM, the Bucs and Chiefs are the 6-1 co-favorites, followed by the Rams at +850 and the Bills at 9-1.

“We’ve got a lot of liablity on the Buccaneers,” MGM Resorts director of trading Jeff Stoneback said. “We’ve got some wiggle room on the Rams. The Rams are a nice winner for us right now to offset that Bucs’ liability.”

