60°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

Thursday NFL betting: Another Dallas home demolition?

Laying points with the Dallas Cowboys at home has been one of the easiest wagers bettors can make this season. (Ls Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
Updated November 30, 2023 - 1:40 pm
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes against the Washington Commanders during the ...
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Laying points with the Dallas Cowboys at home has been one of the easiest wagers bettors can make this season.

The Cowboys will get another chance to cash in for their countless backers as consensus 9½-point favorites against the Seattle Seahawks on “Thursday Night Football.” The consensus total is 47½.

“The public’s all over Dallas,” Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay said. “Ninety-one percent of the tickets are on Dallas.”

The line opened at 7½ on Sunday.

Bettors also are all over the Cowboys at BetMGM, where 72 percent of the tickets and 80 percent of the money is on Dallas.

The Cowboys (8-3, 8-3 against the spread, 7-4 over/under) are 5-0 ATS at home this season, and their backers haven’t had to break a sweat in covers against the Jets (-8½, won 30-10), Patriots (-6, won 38-3), Rams (-7, won 43-20), Giants (-17½, won 49-17) and Commanders (-13, won 45-10 on Thanksgiving).

However, unlike those opponents, the Seahawks (6-5, 5-5-1 ATS, 5-6 over/under) have a winning record this season. Dallas’ five home victims have a combined record of 19-38, with the best mark belonging to the Rams at 5-6.

Seattle has lost three of four, including a 31-13 home loss to the 49ers on Thanksgiving.

Favorites went 12-4 ATS in NFL Week 12.

The unders in NFL prime-games are on a 19-3 run this season and 41-12 dating to last season. But sharp bettors at the SuperBook are on the over, which climbed from 46½ to 48 before settling at 47½.

Dallas has gone over in four of its last five games, including its Thanksgiving Day win over Washington, and is on a 7-3 over run.

The Seahawks have gone over in two of their last three games.

Bettors are on the under at BetMGM, where 58 percent of the tickets and 60 percent of the money is on the under.

“(The trend) has been talked about enough that the general public is educated about it, so there hasn’t been the normal overflow of over bets,” Kornegay said. “But we’re definitely going to need the under.”

Props at Caesars Sportsbook include Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at 284½ passing yards (under -119), 12½ rushing yards (over -123) and 1½ touchdown passes (over -224).

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has props of 232½ passing yards (under -135), 9½ rushing yards (under -119) and 1½ TD passes (under -199).

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is the +360 favorite to score the first touchdown of the game.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

MOST READ
1
2 Nevada troopers struck, killed on I-15; suspect in custody
2 Nevada troopers struck, killed on I-15; suspect in custody
2
When will the Strip be back to normal?
When will the Strip be back to normal?
3
Raiders release veteran cornerback after benching against Chiefs
Raiders release veteran cornerback after benching against Chiefs
4
Raiders star Maxx Crosby reveals reason for hospitalization
Raiders star Maxx Crosby reveals reason for hospitalization
5
You won’t believe which cheeseburger has been named best in Nevada
You won’t believe which cheeseburger has been named best in Nevada
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) and Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu ...
NFL betting trends — Week 12: Edge for Chiefs-Raiders
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

More stories
Bettors thankful for favorites, beat books on fruitful NFL weekend
Bettors thankful for favorites, beat books on fruitful NFL weekend
Major wagers move line on Jets-Chargers ‘Monday Night Football’ game
Major wagers move line on Jets-Chargers ‘Monday Night Football’ game
Bettors try to buck NFL prime-time under trend on Bengals-Ravens
Bettors try to buck NFL prime-time under trend on Bengals-Ravens
6-figure bets show on side, total of Bills-Broncos Monday game
6-figure bets show on side, total of Bills-Broncos Monday game
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 11
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 11
Weekend best bets: Why are Eagles underdogs to 49ers this weekend?
Weekend best bets: Why are Eagles underdogs to 49ers this weekend?