Thursday NFL betting: Another Dallas home demolition?

The Dallas Cowboys have been a cash cow for bettors at home this season. They are consensus 9-point favorites against the Seattle Seahawks on “Thursday Night Football.”

Laying points with the Dallas Cowboys at home has been one of the easiest wagers bettors can make this season.

The Cowboys will get another chance to cash in for their countless backers as consensus 9½-point favorites against the Seattle Seahawks on “Thursday Night Football.” The consensus total is 47½.

“The public’s all over Dallas,” Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay said. “Ninety-one percent of the tickets are on Dallas.”

The line opened at 7½ on Sunday.

Bettors also are all over the Cowboys at BetMGM, where 72 percent of the tickets and 80 percent of the money is on Dallas.

The Cowboys (8-3, 8-3 against the spread, 7-4 over/under) are 5-0 ATS at home this season, and their backers haven’t had to break a sweat in covers against the Jets (-8½, won 30-10), Patriots (-6, won 38-3), Rams (-7, won 43-20), Giants (-17½, won 49-17) and Commanders (-13, won 45-10 on Thanksgiving).

However, unlike those opponents, the Seahawks (6-5, 5-5-1 ATS, 5-6 over/under) have a winning record this season. Dallas’ five home victims have a combined record of 19-38, with the best mark belonging to the Rams at 5-6.

Seattle has lost three of four, including a 31-13 home loss to the 49ers on Thanksgiving.

Favorites went 12-4 ATS in NFL Week 12.

The unders in NFL prime-games are on a 19-3 run this season and 41-12 dating to last season. But sharp bettors at the SuperBook are on the over, which climbed from 46½ to 48 before settling at 47½.

Dallas has gone over in four of its last five games, including its Thanksgiving Day win over Washington, and is on a 7-3 over run.

The Seahawks have gone over in two of their last three games.

Bettors are on the under at BetMGM, where 58 percent of the tickets and 60 percent of the money is on the under.

“(The trend) has been talked about enough that the general public is educated about it, so there hasn’t been the normal overflow of over bets,” Kornegay said. “But we’re definitely going to need the under.”

Props at Caesars Sportsbook include Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at 284½ passing yards (under -119), 12½ rushing yards (over -123) and 1½ touchdown passes (over -224).

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has props of 232½ passing yards (under -135), 9½ rushing yards (under -119) and 1½ TD passes (under -199).

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is the +360 favorite to score the first touchdown of the game.

