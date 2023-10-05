‘TNF’ betting: Sharp money shows on Bears-Commanders

The Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers are the NFL’s only winless teams (0-4), and they’re also winless against the spread (0-3-1).

Washington Commanders' Sam Howell plays during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Chicago will try to get its first win and cover on the road on “Thursday Night Football” at Washington.

The Bears are 6-point underdogs to the Commanders.

“The game opened 4½ and went up to 7 and now it’s back down to (6),” Caesars Sportsbook assistant director of trading Adam Pullen said. “Washington is definitely the better team, and they’re at home. But it’s tough for me to pick a winner in this one.”

Sharp bettors apparently feel the same way about this matchup as they’re on both sides of the game at different numbers. South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said he took sharp money on the Bears +6½ and the Commanders -5½ before the line settled at 6.

Both teams could’ve easily won last week. Chicago blew a 28-7 third-quarter lead over Denver in a 31-28 home loss Sunday.

Washington (2-2, 2-2 ATS) led Philadelphia 17-10 at halftime en route to a 34-31 overtime loss on Jake Elliott’s 54-yard field goal. Commanders quarterback Sam Howell threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson as time expired in regulation to close the gap to 31-30. Rather than go for the 2-point conversion and the win, coach Ron Rivera kicked the extra point to send the game to overtime.

The total has ticked up from 42½ to 44½, as both teams rank in the bottom four of the NFL in scoring defense.

The Bears, who are 4-0 to the over, rank No. 31, allowing 34.3 points per game. Washington, which has gone over in two of its last three games, ranks No. 29, giving up 30 ppg.

“I thought defense was the best part of Washington’s team,” Pullen said. “But it hasn’t shown up this year.”

