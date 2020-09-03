Treasure Island opens new sportsbook, discontinues app

The Golden Circle Sportsbook and Bar can host more than 750 people, according to a release. Betting kiosks will be available 24 hours a day.

Treasure Island has opened a new expanded sportsbook but is discontinuing its mobile betting app.

The Golden Circle Sportsbook and Bar is located directly on the casino floor and can host more than 750 people, according to a release. The old sportsbook seated about 150 and was located in a far corner of the property.

The sportsbook is an expansion of the former Golden Circle Sports Bar and now encompasses almost 12,000 square feet, the release said.

Betting kiosks will be available 24 hours a day, a spokesman said.

However, mobile betting is no longer available. The Treasure Island mobile app has been discontinued, the spokesman confirmed. It has not been operational since the casino shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Treasure Island sportsbook director Tony Nevill said via text message that the app will come back at the discretion of ownership. Account holders can withdraw their money at the sportsbook, Nevill said.

The loss of the Treasure Island app and the absorption of the CG Technology and Caesars Entertainment sportsbook operations by William Hill will leave nine mobile apps available for bettors in Las Vegas: B Connected (Boyd Gaming), BetMGM, Circa Sports, Golden Nugget, South Point, Station Casinos, Westgate, William Hill and Wynn.

In the new sportsbook, food will be available from noon to 10 p.m., including appetizers, main courses and a full bar. Golden Circle has several drink specials for Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, including $10 mint juleps.

The sportsbook also features stadium-style blackjack and roulette stations.

“In wanting to provide the best viewing and gambling experience for our guests, we’ve upped the ante on our sports betting operation,” Treasure Island owner Phil Ruffin said in the release. “Now nearly twice as big as our former space and on the casino floor, we look forward to welcoming back sports bettors and satisfying their growing appetite for a truly remarkable sportsbook experience.”

