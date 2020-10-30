Trevor Lawrence’s absence for Clemson causes TD adjustment

The star quarterback tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss Saturday’s game against Boston College. The Tigers are still heavily favored.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) makes a pass during an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Ken Ruinard/Pool Photo via AP)

The line for Clemson’s game Saturday against Boston College dropped seven points after star quarterback Trevor Lawrence was ruled out because of a positive coronavirus test.

No. 1 Clemson moved from a consensus 31-point home favorite against Boston College to -24 with Lawrence out. The line ticked back up to -24½ at most Las Vegas sportsbooks Friday. Circa Sports was at -25. The total ranges from 58 to 59.

Boyd Gaming and MGM Resorts still had the game off the board Friday.

Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said Station was at 31½ before the news. He said Clemson still has a dominant team.

“Clemson hasn’t lost a league game since 2017,” he said via text message. “Still loaded at all positions.”

The Tigers could be in a lot more trouble next week if Lawrence isn’t ready. Clemson plays at No. 4 Notre Dame on Nov. 7.

