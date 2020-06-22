UFC bet for $50K on Gillian Robertson highlights weekend

A William Hill bettor won a $50,000 straight bet on Gillian Robertson that paid $43,478.25 when she submitted Cortney Casey in the third round Saturday at UFC on ESPN 11.

Gillian Robertson of Canada kicks Cortney Casey in their flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 20, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Cortney Casey punches Gillian Robertson of Canada in their flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 20, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

A William Hill bettor won a $50,000 straight bet on Gillian Robertson that paid $43,478.25 when she submitted Cortney Casey in the third round of their flyweight bout Saturday on UFC on ESPN 11 at the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

A William Hill bettor hit a $1,000 six-team UFC parlay that paid $33,867.37. Here are the six legs: Curtis Blaydes (-440) over Alexander Volkov; Belal Muhammad (-125) over Lyman Good; Bobby Green (-300) over Clay Guida; Jim Miller (+210) over Roosevelt Roberts; Raquel Pennington (-220) over Marion Reneau; and Josh Emmett (+155) over Shane Burgos.

A William Hill bettor hit a $1,000 wager on Webb Simpson that paid $20,000 (20-1) when he won the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage tournament.

A Westgate bettor placed a $10,000 wager to win $300,000 on Friday on Toronto to win the Stanley Cup at 30-1 odds.

The Maple Leafs, now the 20-1 10th choice to win the Cup, are -160 favorites to win their best-of-five play-in series over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Golden Knights and Bruins are the 6-1 co-favorites to win the Stanley Cup, followed by the Lightning (7-1), Avalanche (8-1), Blues (10-1), Capitals (10-1), Flyers (12-1), Stars (14-1) and Penguins (16-1).

