UFC bet for $50K on Gillian Robertson highlights weekend
A William Hill bettor won a $50,000 straight bet on Gillian Robertson that paid $43,478.25 when she submitted Cortney Casey in the third round Saturday at UFC on ESPN 11.
A William Hill bettor won a $50,000 straight bet on Gillian Robertson that paid $43,478.25 when she submitted Cortney Casey in the third round of their flyweight bout Saturday on UFC on ESPN 11 at the Apex facility in Las Vegas.
A William Hill bettor hit a $1,000 six-team UFC parlay that paid $33,867.37. Here are the six legs: Curtis Blaydes (-440) over Alexander Volkov; Belal Muhammad (-125) over Lyman Good; Bobby Green (-300) over Clay Guida; Jim Miller (+210) over Roosevelt Roberts; Raquel Pennington (-220) over Marion Reneau; and Josh Emmett (+155) over Shane Burgos.
A William Hill bettor hit a $1,000 wager on Webb Simpson that paid $20,000 (20-1) when he won the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage tournament.
A Westgate bettor placed a $10,000 wager to win $300,000 on Friday on Toronto to win the Stanley Cup at 30-1 odds.
The Maple Leafs, now the 20-1 10th choice to win the Cup, are -160 favorites to win their best-of-five play-in series over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The Golden Knights and Bruins are the 6-1 co-favorites to win the Stanley Cup, followed by the Lightning (7-1), Avalanche (8-1), Blues (10-1), Capitals (10-1), Flyers (12-1), Stars (14-1) and Penguins (16-1).
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.