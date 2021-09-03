UNLV’s late rally ends in crushing bad beat for under bettors

Overtime is the bane of under bettors’ existence. That was proven again Thursday when UNLV rallied late to force OT against Eastern Washington at Allegiant Stadium.

UNLV Rebels defensive back Cameron Oliver (25) deflects the ball that was intended to Eastern Washington University wide receiver Andrew Boston (9) during the first quarter of an NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Thursday, Sep. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV helped produce an early candidate for worst football bad beat of the year.

The Rebels fell to Eastern Washington 35-33 in double overtime in their season opener Thursday night at Allegiant Stadium, dealing an awful loss to bettors who played under 66.

The game sat at just nine points at halftime (UNLV leading 6-3), and the Rebels had to rally for 14 points in the fourth quarter to tie the Eagles at 20.

Over bettors then needed four more touchdowns in the overtimes to eke out a victory. UNLV missed a 2-point conversion in double overtime to extend the game.

Eastern Washington kicker Seth Harrison also missed a field goal to win on the final play of regulation that would have saved under bettors.

The spread offered plenty of drama as well — and another lesson on getting the best of the number. Eastern Washington went from +3 on Wednesday all the way to -2 at kickoff Thursday.

Those late bettors got only a push.

