Updated 2020 World Series odds, props at Las Vegas sportsbooks

Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that it will play a 60-game schedule that will start July 23 or 24 in empty ballparks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger (35) scores against Cincinnati Reds catcher Curt Casali, right, on an RBI-single by Enrique Hernandez off relief pitcher Cody Reed in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 17, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Kyle Garlick (41) slaps hands with Dodgers' Chris Taylor (3) after Garlick scores a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, June 24, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Las Vegas sportsbooks have reposted odds to win the World Series and posted other futures odds and props, with more expected in the coming days.

Here’s the current list of odds and props at Las Vegas books:

At Westgate

2020 World Series

Dodgers; +350

Yankees; 4-1

Astros; 12-1

Braves; 16-1

Mets; 16-1

Rays; 16-1

Twins; 16-1

Nationals; 18-1

Cubs; 20-1

Athletics; 20-1

Reds; 20-1

Angels; 20-1

Indians; 25-1

Padres; 30-1

White Sox; 30-1

Cardinals; 30-1

Phillies; 30-1

Red Sox; 40-1

Brewers; 40-1

Diamondbacks; 50-1

Rangers; 80-1

Pirates; 200-1

Blue Jays; 200-1

Rockies; 200-1

Giants; 300-1

Mariners; 300-1

Marlins; 300-1

Royals; 300-1

Orioles; 500-1

Tigers; 500-1

Will any player hit .400?

Minimum 186 plate appearances

Yes; 8-1

No; -1,400

Will Dodgers and Yankees meet in World Series?

Yes; +425

No; -600

Will Dodgers or Yankees win the World Series?

Yes; +120

No; -140

First Astros player hit by pitch

Alex Bregman; +350

Carlos Correa; 4-1

Jose Altuve; 4-1

George Springer; +450

Yuli Gurriel; 7-1

Michael Brantley; 16-1

Yordan Alvarez; 18-1

Josh Reddick; 30-1

Kyle Tucker; 30-1

Martin Maldonado; 40-1

Aledmys Diaz; 50-1

Field (all others); 30-1

At Station Casinos

Most regular-season wins by any team; 39½

Most home runs by any player; 20

At MGM Resorts

World Series winning league

American League; -115

National League; -105

