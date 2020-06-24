105°F
Betting

Updated 2020 World Series odds, props at Las Vegas sportsbooks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2020 - 12:53 pm
 

Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that it will play a 60-game schedule this season that will start July 23 or 24 in empty ballparks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Las Vegas sportsbooks have reposted odds to win the World Series and posted other futures odds and props, with more expected in the coming days.

Here’s the current list of odds and props at Las Vegas books:

At Westgate

2020 World Series

Dodgers; +350

Yankees; 4-1

Astros; 12-1

Braves; 16-1

Mets; 16-1

Rays; 16-1

Twins; 16-1

Nationals; 18-1

Cubs; 20-1

Athletics; 20-1

Reds; 20-1

Angels; 20-1

Indians; 25-1

Padres; 30-1

White Sox; 30-1

Cardinals; 30-1

Phillies; 30-1

Red Sox; 40-1

Brewers; 40-1

Diamondbacks; 50-1

Rangers; 80-1

Pirates; 200-1

Blue Jays; 200-1

Rockies; 200-1

Giants; 300-1

Mariners; 300-1

Marlins; 300-1

Royals; 300-1

Orioles; 500-1

Tigers; 500-1

Will any player hit .400?

Minimum 186 plate appearances

Yes; 8-1

No; -1,400

Will Dodgers and Yankees meet in World Series?

Yes; +425

No; -600

Will Dodgers or Yankees win the World Series?

Yes; +120

No; -140

First Astros player hit by pitch

Alex Bregman; +350

Carlos Correa; 4-1

Jose Altuve; 4-1

George Springer; +450

Yuli Gurriel; 7-1

Michael Brantley; 16-1

Yordan Alvarez; 18-1

Josh Reddick; 30-1

Kyle Tucker; 30-1

Martin Maldonado; 40-1

Aledmys Diaz; 50-1

Field (all others); 30-1

At Station Casinos

Most regular-season wins by any team; 39½

Most home runs by any player; 20

At MGM Resorts

World Series winning league

American League; -115

National League; -105

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

Bubba Watson watches his shot from the 11th tee, during the second round of the RBC Heritage go ...
Best bets for PGA Tour’s Travelers Championship

Bubba Watson will be a popular pick to win the Travelers Championship. He’s one of golf’s biggest hitters, and TPC River Highlands is the second-shortest course on the PGA Tour.

Tiz the Law (8), with jockey Manny Franco up, crosses the finish line in front of an empty gran ...
Tiz the Law runs away with Belmont
By Jake Seiner The Associated Press

Tiz the Law is the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont since Forrester in 1882.

Robin Smullen rides Tiz the Law during a workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., Friday, June ...
Belmont Stakes horse-by-horse analysis by Las Vegas bookmaker
By Johnny Avello Special to the / RJ

DraftKings sportsbook director Johnny Avello recommends using Dr Post, Tap It to Win, Sole Volante and Farmington Road in exotics underneath favorite Tiz the Law.