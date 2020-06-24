Updated 2020 World Series odds, props at Las Vegas sportsbooks
Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that it will play a 60-game schedule that will start July 23 or 24 in empty ballparks because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Las Vegas sportsbooks have reposted odds to win the World Series and posted other futures odds and props, with more expected in the coming days.
Here’s the current list of odds and props at Las Vegas books:
At Westgate
2020 World Series
Dodgers; +350
Yankees; 4-1
Astros; 12-1
Braves; 16-1
Mets; 16-1
Rays; 16-1
Twins; 16-1
Nationals; 18-1
Cubs; 20-1
Athletics; 20-1
Reds; 20-1
Angels; 20-1
Indians; 25-1
Padres; 30-1
White Sox; 30-1
Cardinals; 30-1
Phillies; 30-1
Red Sox; 40-1
Brewers; 40-1
Diamondbacks; 50-1
Rangers; 80-1
Pirates; 200-1
Blue Jays; 200-1
Rockies; 200-1
Giants; 300-1
Mariners; 300-1
Marlins; 300-1
Royals; 300-1
Orioles; 500-1
Tigers; 500-1
Will any player hit .400?
Minimum 186 plate appearances
Yes; 8-1
No; -1,400
Will Dodgers and Yankees meet in World Series?
Yes; +425
No; -600
Will Dodgers or Yankees win the World Series?
Yes; +120
No; -140
First Astros player hit by pitch
Alex Bregman; +350
Carlos Correa; 4-1
Jose Altuve; 4-1
George Springer; +450
Yuli Gurriel; 7-1
Michael Brantley; 16-1
Yordan Alvarez; 18-1
Josh Reddick; 30-1
Kyle Tucker; 30-1
Martin Maldonado; 40-1
Aledmys Diaz; 50-1
Field (all others); 30-1
At Station Casinos
Most regular-season wins by any team; 39½
Most home runs by any player; 20
At MGM Resorts
World Series winning league
American League; -115
National League; -105
