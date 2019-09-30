Week 4 NFL betting review chart
Opening and closing lines and point-spread highlights for every NFL Sunday game.
Week 4 betting review
Final score; Open/Close (Total); Point-spread highlight
Panthers 16, Texans 10; Texans -4/-5½ (47½); Joey Slye kicks a tiebreaking 55-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter
Browns 40, Ravens 25; Ravens -4/-7 (47½); Nick Chubb rushes for three TDs, including an 88-yard score early in the fourth quarter
Giants 24, Redskins 3; Giants -2½/-3 (48); Washington QBs throw four interceptions and Jabrill Peppers returns one for a TD
Chargers 30, Dolphins 10; Chargers -16½/-14½ (44); Austin Ekeler rushes for a 1-yard TD to make it 27-10 early in the fourth quarter
Raiders 31, Colts 24; Colts -6/-5½ (46½); Erik Harris returns an interception 30 yards for a TD to make it 31-17 with 2:09 left
Chiefs 34, Lions 30; Chiefs -4½/-7½ (54½); Matthew Stafford throws three TDs, including a 6-yarder to Kenny Golladay with 2:26 left to give Detroit a 30-27 lead
Patriots 16, Bills 10; Patriots -6½/-7 (41½); Stephen Gostkowski misses a PAT and Tom Brady throws an INT in the end zone on third-and-goal from the 2
Titans 24, Falcons 10; Falcons -4½/-3 (46); Marcus Mariota throws three first-half TDs and Tennessee has three fourth-down stops
Buccaneers 55, Rams 40; Rams -9/-9 (48½); Jameis Winston throws four TD passes and Ndamukong Suh returns Jared Goff fumble 36 yards for TD with 1:06 left
Seahawks 27, Cardinals 10; Seahawks -3½/-5½ (49); C.J. Prosise rushes for a 9-yard TD with 2:13 left to cap an 8:08 drive
Bears 16, Vikings 6; Bears -3½/Pick (38½); Chase Daniel throws a TD pass to Tarik Cohen on the opening drive and Chicago’s defense dominates
Jaguars 26, Broncos 24; Broncos -3/-2½ (37); Leonard Fournette’s 81-yard run sets up Jacksonville’s go-ahead TD after it trails 17-3
Todd Dewey/Review-Journal