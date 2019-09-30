71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Week 4 NFL betting review chart

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2019 - 6:15 pm
 
Updated September 29, 2019 - 6:34 pm

Week 4 betting review

Final score; Open/Close (Total); Point-spread highlight

Panthers 16, Texans 10; Texans -4/-5½ (47½); Joey Slye kicks a tiebreaking 55-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter

Browns 40, Ravens 25; Ravens -4/-7 (47½); Nick Chubb rushes for three TDs, including an 88-yard score early in the fourth quarter

Giants 24, Redskins 3; Giants -2½/-3 (48); Washington QBs throw four interceptions and Jabrill Peppers returns one for a TD

Chargers 30, Dolphins 10; Chargers -16½/-14½ (44); Austin Ekeler rushes for a 1-yard TD to make it 27-10 early in the fourth quarter

Raiders 31, Colts 24; Colts -6/-5½ (46½); Erik Harris returns an interception 30 yards for a TD to make it 31-17 with 2:09 left

Chiefs 34, Lions 30; Chiefs -4½/-7½ (54½); Matthew Stafford throws three TDs, including a 6-yarder to Kenny Golladay with 2:26 left to give Detroit a 30-27 lead

Patriots 16, Bills 10; Patriots -6½/-7 (41½); Stephen Gostkowski misses a PAT and Tom Brady throws an INT in the end zone on third-and-goal from the 2

Titans 24, Falcons 10; Falcons -4½/-3 (46); Marcus Mariota throws three first-half TDs and Tennessee has three fourth-down stops

Buccaneers 55, Rams 40; Rams -9/-9 (48½); Jameis Winston throws four TD passes and Ndamukong Suh returns Jared Goff fumble 36 yards for TD with 1:06 left

Seahawks 27, Cardinals 10; Seahawks -3½/-5½ (49); C.J. Prosise rushes for a 9-yard TD with 2:13 left to cap an 8:08 drive

Bears 16, Vikings 6; Bears -3½/Pick (38½); Chase Daniel throws a TD pass to Tarik Cohen on the opening drive and Chicago’s defense dominates

Jaguars 26, Broncos 24; Broncos -3/-2½ (37); Leonard Fournette’s 81-yard run sets up Jacksonville’s go-ahead TD after it trails 17-3

Todd Dewey/Review-Journal

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson looks to pass against the New Orleans Saints during ...
2019 NFL betting breakdown — Week 4
By Joe D’Amico Special to the / RJ

Handicapper Joe D’Amico of AASIWINS.COM breaks down Week 4 of the NFL season.

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) misses his block on Minnesota Vikings defen ...
Raiders’ game at Indianapolis crucial to rest of season
By Brent Musburger Special to the / RJ

Win and the Raiders are off to London to play Khalil Mack and the Bears with a 2-2 record. But lose and they are 1-3 and looking at a 1-6 start to the season.

Texas Tech defense during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in ...
Texas Tech’s defense could provide resistance for Oklahoma
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

Handicapper Christopher Smith likes the underdog Red Raiders, whose defense has improved considerably under first-year coach Matt Wells, against Oklahoma on Saturday.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during ...
NFL betting trends for Week 4
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Panthers are on a 3-8 spread skid since late 2018, while the Texans are 9-3-1 against the spread in their last 13 regular-season games.

Penn State running back Journey Brown (4) breaks away on a long run in the first quarter of an ...
2019 college football betting trends — Week 5
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Penn State has three wins and covers in a row against Maryland, the last two by a combined score of 104-6. The Nittany Lions are 7-4 as road favorites since 2016.