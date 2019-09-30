Week 4 NFL betting review chart

Opening and closing lines and point-spread highlights for every NFL Sunday game.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs for one of his three rushing touchdowns against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Week 4 betting review

Final score; Open/Close (Total); Point-spread highlight

Panthers 16, Texans 10; Texans -4/-5½ (47½); Joey Slye kicks a tiebreaking 55-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter

Browns 40, Ravens 25; Ravens -4/-7 (47½); Nick Chubb rushes for three TDs, including an 88-yard score early in the fourth quarter

Giants 24, Redskins 3; Giants -2½/-3 (48); Washington QBs throw four interceptions and Jabrill Peppers returns one for a TD

Chargers 30, Dolphins 10; Chargers -16½/-14½ (44); Austin Ekeler rushes for a 1-yard TD to make it 27-10 early in the fourth quarter

Raiders 31, Colts 24; Colts -6/-5½ (46½); Erik Harris returns an interception 30 yards for a TD to make it 31-17 with 2:09 left

Chiefs 34, Lions 30; Chiefs -4½/-7½ (54½); Matthew Stafford throws three TDs, including a 6-yarder to Kenny Golladay with 2:26 left to give Detroit a 30-27 lead

Patriots 16, Bills 10; Patriots -6½/-7 (41½); Stephen Gostkowski misses a PAT and Tom Brady throws an INT in the end zone on third-and-goal from the 2

Titans 24, Falcons 10; Falcons -4½/-3 (46); Marcus Mariota throws three first-half TDs and Tennessee has three fourth-down stops

Buccaneers 55, Rams 40; Rams -9/-9 (48½); Jameis Winston throws four TD passes and Ndamukong Suh returns Jared Goff fumble 36 yards for TD with 1:06 left

Seahawks 27, Cardinals 10; Seahawks -3½/-5½ (49); C.J. Prosise rushes for a 9-yard TD with 2:13 left to cap an 8:08 drive

Bears 16, Vikings 6; Bears -3½/Pick (38½); Chase Daniel throws a TD pass to Tarik Cohen on the opening drive and Chicago’s defense dominates

Jaguars 26, Broncos 24; Broncos -3/-2½ (37); Leonard Fournette’s 81-yard run sets up Jacksonville’s go-ahead TD after it trails 17-3

Todd Dewey/Review-Journal