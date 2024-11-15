Weekend best bets: Hot handicappers back same side in Chiefs-Bills

The Chiefs have knocked the Bills out of the playoffs in three of the past four seasons and won the past four meetings at Buffalo, including January’s playoff win.

The Bills (8-2) have won the past three regular-season meetings and are 2½-point home favorites to hand Kansas City (9-0) its first loss of the season Sunday.

Pro sports bettor Randy McKay and Review-Journal NFL Challenge leader Scott Kellen made quarterback Patrick Mahomes (12-1-1 ATS as an underdog) and the Chiefs their best bet of the week.

“Chiefs and Mahomes continue to dazzle as underdogs. I show value on KC in this game,” said Kellen (@SixthSenseNFL), who went 4-1 ATS last week and leads the RJ Challenge with a 32-18 record. “Bills are banged up and could be missing key pieces on offense again.”

Kansas City has won 15 consecutive games since losing to the Raiders on Christmas Day.

“I’m sticking with the hot team that hasn’t lost since last Christmas,” said McKay (@RR39), who went 3-0 last week on his RJ best bets. “Line moved from pick to +2½, so value now. I’m not liking Buffalo offensive injury report.”

Here are seven other weekend best bets, which went 5-2 ATS last week and are 29-18-2 the past eight weeks (home team in CAPS).

TITANS (+6) over Vikings

McKay also took Tennessee as a home underdog to Minnesota, which beat Jacksonville 12-7 last week.

“This is back-to-back road games for Minnesota off an ugly win last week,” McKay said. “I can see much the same here versus a better defense in Tennessee.”

Bengals (+2) over CHARGERS

McKay is backing the Bengals before their bye week.

“The Bengals have extra rest after crazy Thursday game versus Baltimore,” he said. “Also, an all-in game for playing into an open date. The Chargers have a ball control offense that may have a tough time keeping up with the Cincinnati offense.”

Colts (+4) at JETS

Pro bettor Cris Zeniuk is fading the Jets.

“Indy has legitimate playoff chances, while the Jets are humiliating themselves weekly. This line belongs at 3 at the most, according to my data. (Colts quarterback) Anthony Richardson returns to add a spark to the offense,” Zeniuk (@lasvegascris) wrote in an email.

Packers (-5) over BEARS

Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz, in second place in the RJ Challenge (29-21 ATS), mostly takes underdogs. But his best bet is on a favorite in Green Bay.

“Chicago is 0-10 straight up and ATS in the last 10 games in this division series,” Fitz said. “Green Bay is 11-0 straight up and 10-1 ATS in their last 11 games as a favorite off their bye week when facing an under .500 team.”

Uab-MEMPHIS over 62½

Alex White is on a 14-1 ATS hot streak in the RJ College Challenge and leads the way with a 38-16-1 record (70.4 percent). Her best bet is the UAB-Memphis over.

“Memphis is known for its high-powered offense. They have averaged 35.5 points per game in conference play, and quarterback Seth Henigan has 17 touchdown passes,” said White (@alexwhitee). “Even with UAB’s struggles at 2-7, they still have managed to average 26 points per contest. The Blazers play at the 25th quickest pace, just 25 seconds per play.

“Most importantly, both defenses are vulnerable to give up points.”

In conference play, White noted that Memphis has allowed 32.5 ppg and UAB 42.4.

AIR FORCE (+3½) over Oregon State

Sportsline.com handicapper Bruce Marshall, who went 4-1 ATS last week in the RJ Challenge (33-20-2), made Air Force his best bet after last week’s 36-28 win over Fresno State.

“Finally, Air Force is starting to look like Air Force again,” he said. “The infantry chewed up 344 rush yards and controlled the ball over 45 minutes in the Fresno win. The attack has a spark since Quentin Hayes took over at QB.

“The Beavers have likely packed it in for the season. A mid-November trip to 6,200 feet to face the Air Force option with possibly dicey weather will feel like a sentence for OSU.”

Tennessee (+10) over GEORGIA

PickDawgz.com handicapper Dana Lane, 30-22-3 in the RJ Challenge, likes the Vols.

“It’s hard not to believe Georgia will rebound after their loss to Mississippi, but I can’t ignore the foundation of my analysis: defense. Tennessee ranks fifth nationally in points allowed, giving up just 12.6 per game,” said Lane (@DanaLaneSports). “Georgia’s offensive line struggled last week, allowing Carson Beck to be sacked five times. That has to be cleared up quick against the Vols defense. Beck has thrown 12 interceptions in his last six games.”

