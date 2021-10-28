81°F
Weekend’s best bets: RJ betting reporters go head-to-head

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2021 - 4:11 pm
 
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs against the San Francisco 49ers durin ...
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Week 8 best bets

(Home team in CAPS)

Jim Barnes

Review-Journal

Last week: 1-2

Season: 7-12-2

SOUTHERN CAL (-21) over Arizona

FLORIDA ATLANTIC (-11) over Texas-El Paso

COLTS (-1½) over Titans

—-

Todd Dewey

Review-Journal

Last week: 3-0

Season: 10-10-1

Buccaneers (-4) over SAINTS

Cowboys (+3) over VIKINGS

Giants (+10) over CHIEFS

