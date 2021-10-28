Weekend’s best bets: RJ betting reporters go head-to-head
Review-Journal sports betting reporters Jim Barnes and Todd Dewey post their best college football and NFL bets for Week 8.
Week 8 best bets
(Home team in CAPS)
Jim Barnes
Review-Journal
Last week: 1-2
Season: 7-12-2
SOUTHERN CAL (-21) over Arizona
FLORIDA ATLANTIC (-11) over Texas-El Paso
COLTS (-1½) over Titans
Todd Dewey
Review-Journal
Last week: 3-0
Season: 10-10-1
Buccaneers (-4) over SAINTS
Cowboys (+3) over VIKINGS
Giants (+10) over CHIEFS