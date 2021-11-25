64°F
Weekend’s best bets: RJ betting reporters go head-to-head

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2021 - 11:56 am
 
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud plays against Michigan State during an NCAA college football ...
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud plays against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Week 12 best bets

(Home team in CAPS)

Jim Barnes

Review-Journal

Last week: 0-3

Season: 12-19-2

— NEW MEXICO STATE (-6½) over Massachusetts

— LOUISIANA STATE (+6½) over Texas A&M

— Buccaneers (-3) over COLTS

Todd Dewey

Review-Journal

Last week: 2-1

Season: 17-15-1

— Ohio State (-8) over MICHIGAN

— PATRIOTS (-7) over Titans

— 49ERS (-3) over Vikings

