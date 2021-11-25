Weekend’s best bets: RJ betting reporters go head-to-head
Review-Journal sports betting reporters Jim Barnes and Todd Dewey post their best college football and NFL bets for this weekend.
Week 12 best bets
(Home team in CAPS)
Jim Barnes
Review-Journal
Last week: 0-3
Season: 12-19-2
— NEW MEXICO STATE (-6½) over Massachusetts
— LOUISIANA STATE (+6½) over Texas A&M
— Buccaneers (-3) over COLTS
Todd Dewey
Review-Journal
Last week: 2-1
Season: 17-15-1
— Ohio State (-8) over MICHIGAN
— PATRIOTS (-7) over Titans
— 49ERS (-3) over Vikings