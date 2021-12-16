48°F
Weekend’s best bets: RJ betting reporters go head-to-head

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2021 - 1:39 pm
 
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) waits for play to resume during an NFL football ...
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) waits for play to resume during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Week 15 best bets

(Home team in CAPS)

Jim Barnes

Review-Journal

Last week: 1-2

Season: 17-23-2

■ COLTS (-2) over Patriots

■ GIANTS (+11) over Cowboys

■ JAGUARS (-4½) over Texans

Todd Dewey

Review-Journal

Last week: 2-1

Season: 23-18-1

■ DOLPHINS (-9½) over Jets

■ Packers (-5½) over RAVENS

■ RAMS (-5) over Seahawks

