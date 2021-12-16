Weekend’s best bets: RJ betting reporters go head-to-head
Review-Journal sports betting reporters Jim Barnes and Todd Dewey post their best college football and NFL bets for this weekend.
Week 15 best bets
(Home team in CAPS)
Jim Barnes
Review-Journal
Last week: 1-2
Season: 17-23-2
■ COLTS (-2) over Patriots
■ GIANTS (+11) over Cowboys
■ JAGUARS (-4½) over Texans
Todd Dewey
Review-Journal
Last week: 2-1
Season: 23-18-1
■ DOLPHINS (-9½) over Jets
■ Packers (-5½) over RAVENS
■ RAMS (-5) over Seahawks