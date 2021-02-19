61°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Westgate pushes Barstool to stop using trademark phrase

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 19, 2021 - 1:49 pm
 
The Westgate used its trademarked phrase "good teams win, great teams cover" on its website. (J ...
The Westgate used its trademarked phrase "good teams win, great teams cover" on its website. (Jim Barnes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Westgate says Barstool Sports is infringing on its trademark for the sports betting phrase “good teams win, great teams cover.”

Dave Portnoy, the founder of the popular media company and fledgling sportsbook, posted on Twitter on Wednesday a cease-and-desist letter from an attorney representing the Westgate.

“Nothing makes me more confident when other gambling companies like @WestgateVegas start sending us cease and desists for us tweeting ‘good teams win, great teams cover,’ Portnoy wrote. “By the way there is literally no chance they invented that. That’s like saying you invented the question mark.”

Westgate sportsbook vice president Jay Kornegay declined to comment. A Westgate spokesman did not return an email seeking comment.

A Barstool spokeswoman provided another statement from Portnoy: “I’d be embarrassed to be their lawyers and send a cease and desist on a phrase they clearly didn’t invent and nobody associates with them.”

But bettors in Las Vegas probably do. The Westgate uses the phrase in most of its marketing materials, including on its website and on T-shirts given to entrants for the SuperContest, its annual NFL handicapping competition.

A document from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office shows an application for the trademark was filed in 2008, and the trademark was registered in 2012.

In the letter Portnoy posted, dated Jan. 12, Justin McNaughton of the law firm Greenspoon Marder noted that the Westgate previously notified Barstool about the use of the trademark on June 4, 2020.

“This is the second time we have had to contact you, which is evidence that your conduct is willful,” the letter stated.

The letter pointed to a Twitter post from the Barstool Sportsbook about Notre Dame’s backdoor cover against Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinals Jan. 1. The tweet now appears to have been deleted.

Barstool partnered with Penn National Gaming in 2020, and Barstool Sportsbook has launched in Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Tony Hsieh’s family to sell off much of Las Vegas real estate empire
Tony Hsieh’s family to sell off much of Las Vegas real estate empire
2
Woman, 25, killed in Henderson murder-suicide identified
Woman, 25, killed in Henderson murder-suicide identified
3
Girlfriend shot in North Las Vegas identifies murder suspect
Girlfriend shot in North Las Vegas identifies murder suspect
4
Woman accused of abandoning daughter in Strip casino arrested
Woman accused of abandoning daughter in Strip casino arrested
5
Raiders re-sign defensive lineman David Irving
Raiders re-sign defensive lineman David Irving
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jockey Luis Saez rides his horse, Maximum Security as he reaches the finish line of the $20 mil ...
$20M Saudi Cup to be run before first is decided
By / RJ

The winner’s share of the world’s richest horse race from 2020 has yet to be paid out following the indictment in the U.S. of the first-place finisher’s trainer on drug charges.

In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo, Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws to a S ...
Dodgers have historically high season win total
By / RJ

The Westgate opened the Dodgers at 103½ wins and William Hill at 104½ — which ties the 1999 Yankees for the highest total since 1990, according to sportsoddshistory.com.

Jon Rahm, of Spain, hits from the second tee on the South Course during the final round of the ...
Best bets for PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational
By / RJ

Twelve of the top 15 players in the Official World Golf Ranking will tee off Thursday in a loaded field at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.