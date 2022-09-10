Westgate takes bet on UNLV to win national football title

According to the Westgate SuperBook, a $300 wager was placed on UNLV to win the college football national championship at 10,000-1 odds. The payout would be $3 million.

UNLV Rebels linebacker Austin Ajiake (27) reacts after sack during the first half of a NCAA football game against the Idaho State Bengals at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The UNLV football team has one winning season since 2001. But one bettor believes this is the Rebels’ year.

According to the Westgate SuperBook, a $300 wager was placed on UNLV to win the national championship at 10,000-1 odds.

Should the Rebels run the table and win it all, the payout would be $3 million.

$300 TO WIN $3 MILLION?!? 🤯 One @SuperBookNV fan just took UNLV to win the Natty at 10,000/1 pic.twitter.com/KwTBaNLUHY — SuperBook Sports (@SuperBookSports) September 9, 2022

UNLV is 1-0 after trouncing Idaho State in the opener and faces California (1-0) on Saturday in a nonconference matchup.

The Rebels haven’t been to a bowl game since the 2013 season when they finished 7-6 and lost to North Texas in the Heart of Dallas Bowl on Jan. 1, 2014.

Their only other winning season since joining the Mountain West came in 2000, when coach John Robinson led the Rebels to an 8-5 record and a victory over Arkansas in the Las Vegas Bowl.

