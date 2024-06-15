What are the Golden Knights’ odds to win 2025 Stanley Cup?

The Knights are co-favorites with five other teams at the Westgate SuperBook to win the 2025 Stanley Cup. The odds differ at Circa Sports and Caesars Sportsbook.

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) and right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrate a score during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Canucks at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

After the Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup title last year, they were installed as the favorites to repeat as NHL champions.

After the Knights lost in the first round of the playoffs in seven games to the Dallas Stars in May, they are listed as the co-favorites with five other teams at the Westgate SuperBook to win the 2025 Stanley Cup.

The Knights are tied with the Stars, Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers at 10-1 odds at the SuperBook.

“There are just so many teams that are capable and power-rated similarly,” SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said. “The Knights should be returning a lot of their championship team that won (last year).

“At the end of the season, they had new parts that they didn’t have time to put in place. Now they have time to jell. They should be a solid outfit.”

The Knights are tied for the seventh choice at Circa Sports and Caesars Sportsbook.

Circa, which installed the Oilers, Stars and New York Rangers as 9-1 co-favorites, has the Knights tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs at 14-1 odds to win their second Stanley Cup in three years.

“I still think they’re a very good and competitive team. They made the playoffs and lost to one of the best teams in the NHL, and they won the Cup (last year),” Circa sportsbook manager Jeff Davis said. “The Knights, to me, are clearly a playoff team in the Pacific Division. … I just don’t think you can currently put them in the upper echelon of teams in the NHL.”

Marchessault question

Davis expects the Knights to take a step back on offense if Jonathan Marchessault — the team’s all-time leading scorer and 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy winner as playoff MVP — signs elsewhere after he becomes an unrestricted free agent July 1.

“It seems like the lack of contract discussions between Marchessault and the Golden Knights are somewhat alarming,” he said. “He’s a winger who’s going to get paid a lot of money, and generally speaking, when teams run into (salary) cap issues, it’s wingers that make a lot of money that get moved on.

“So I kind of have a feeling that Marchessault is not going to be a Golden Knight next year … because they can’t pay everyone.”

Caesars, which made the Panthers and Stars the 9-1 co-favorites to lift the Cup next year, has the longest odds on the Knights at 15-1.

“This past season they were the hunted and got every team’s best shot, which wore on them as the season went on. They have a longer offseason this year. They should be more rested when the regular season starts,” said Thomas Foster, Caesars sports lead for hockey. “Their main question mark is the back line. (Alex) Pietrangelo isn’t getting any younger, and the rest of the defensive corps had trouble staying healthy throughout the season. The signing of Noah Hanifin should help there.”

Cup contenders abound

There are 10 teams each at Caesars, Circa and the SuperBook with odds of less than 20-1 to win the 2025 Cup.

Davis said he made the Oilers, Rangers and Stars the favorites because they have the most players returning from this year’s respective teams.

“Those three teams made the final four and figure to have everyone back,” he said. “It’s pretty clear they have to be the favorites. But so many teams in this sport can win, nobody’s going to be too short at this point.”

2025 Stanley Cup odds

At Westgate SuperBook

Avalanche 10-1

Golden Knights 10-1

Hurricanes 10-1

Oilers 10-1

Panthers 10-1

Stars 10-1

Rangers 12-1

Devils 16-1

Maple Leafs 16-1

Kings 18-1

Bruins 20-1

Canucks 20-1

Jets 20-1

Lightning 30-1

Predators 30-1

Senators 30-1

Islanders 40-1

Penguins 40-1

Red Wings 40-1

Wild 40-1

Sabres 50-1

Blues 60-1

Flyers 60-1

Kraken 60-1

Flames 80-1

Utah 80-1

Canadiens 100-1

Capitals 100-1

Blackhawks 200-1

Blue Jackets 300-1

Ducks 300-1

Sharks 500-1