What to bet on Friday, with pick on Knights’ Game 7 (updated)

After being -10,000 to win the series after Game 4, the Golden Knights face elimination Friday. Handicapper Dana Lane offers a pick on Game 7.

Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson (40) and Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Stastny (26) rough it up during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

A fate that seemed almost impossible has become all too real for the Golden Knights: If they don’t win Friday, their season is over.

On Tuesday morning, Vegas, holding a 3-1 lead, was -10,000 (bet $10,000 to win $100) to win its Western Conference semifinal series against Vancouver. Three nights and two games later, the Knights and Canucks are set for a decisive Game 7 at 6 p.m. Friday in Edmonton, Alberta.

The other Western Conference final spot is also on the line Friday in Game 7 between Colorado and Dallas.

In the NBA, Eastern Conference top seed Milwaukee will try to avoid a 3-0 deficit against Miami, and the Los Angeles Lakers open their Western Conference semifinal series with Houston.

And five doubleheaders have created a massive 20-game baseball slate.

Here’s the betting menu for Friday (odds at the Westgate, updated at 11:15 a.m.):

NBA

(All games at Lake Buena Vista, Florida)

Milwaukee (-5, total 223, -210 ML) vs. Miami (+180), Game 3, 3:30 p.m.

Oddsmakers haven’t given up on the Bucks, keeping them favorites in the same range (-5 to -5½) as the first two games, despite the Heat pulling off a pair of upsets. The total has remained the same as well after totals split in the first two games. The Bucks were -430 favorites to win the series before Game 1 (Heat +360), but Miami is now -165 to reach the conference finals (Milwaukee +145). One possible positive indicator for the Heat to keep the momentum going: Circa Sports, perhaps the sharpest sportsbook in town, has the Bucks -4½ overnight while the others books are at -5. Miami is 6-0 straight-up and against the spread in the playoffs.

Line movement: Total down from 223½.

Los Angeles Lakers (-6, 226, -275) vs. Houston (+235), Game 1, 6 p.m.

The Lakers, the top seed in the Western Conference, get back in action after five days off, while the Rockets had only one rest day before the opener of the Western Conference semifinal series. A similar dynamic played out Thursday when the rested Los Angeles Clippers blew out Denver, fresh off a Game 7 with Utah, 120-97 in Game 1 of their series. Houston pulled out a 104-102 victory over Oklahoma City on Wednesday in Game 7 of their first-round series to advance. The Lakers are -500 to win the series (Rockets +400). Los Angeles went 1-2 against Houston in the regular season, including the Rockets’ 113-97 victory in the NBA restart bubble.

Line movement: Los Angeles down from -6½. Total up from 225½. Los Angles series price down from -600 (Houston +450).

NHL

Colorado (-118, 6) vs. Dallas (+108), Game 7, 1 p.m. at Edmonton, Alberta

The Avalanche have been reborn behind third-string goaltender Michael Hutchinson, earning 6-3 and 4-1 victories over the Stars to force Game 7 in the Western Conference semifinal series. Colorado has been favored in every game of the series, though the price steadily dropped from -165 in Game 1 to -115 in Games 5 and 6. The number has risen slightly for Game 7 with the Avalanche on the upswing. Game 6 was the first game of the series to go under the total.

Line movement: Colorado down from -125. Total now 6 -110 after being 6 under -115.

Golden Knights (-215, 6 under -120) vs. Vancouver (+195), Game 7, 6 p.m. at Edmonton Alberta

The Knights mostly dominated Games 5 and 6, but backup goaltender Thatcher Demko thwarted Vegas’ efforts to end the Western Conference semifinal series. The Knights outshot the Canucks 91-40 over the past two games, but Demko allowed only one goal. The Knights are heavily favored in Game 7, as they have been every game of the series, but could be a few lucky bounces from being bounced out of the playoffs. The teams also face an extra wrinkle with Game 7 being played as a back-to-back. The main questions come in goal: Will Vegas turn to Marc-Andre Fleury? Can Demko stand on his head with no rest? Look for more analysis and a handicapper’s pick on the game below.

Line movement: Knights down from -228.

MLB

(Pitchers subject to change)

(Note: xFIP is an advanced stat that is a more accurate measure of a pitcher’s performance than ERA.)

Detroit (+149) at Minnesota (-159, 6½ over -120), 11:10 a.m. (first game of seven-inning doubleheader)

Probable pitchers: Detroit’s Matthew Boyd (LHP, 1-4, 7.27 ERA, 4.44 xFIP) vs. Minnesota’s Randy Dobnak (RHP, 5-2, 3.12 ERA, 4.29 xFIP)

Minnesota (-160, 7) vs. Detroit (+150), about 2:10 p.m. (second game of seven-inning doubleheader)

Probable pitchers: Undecided vs. Detroit’s Tyler Alexander (LHP, 2-1, 4.13 ERA, 3.89 xFIP)

Note: Detroit will play as the home team despite the game being in Minneapolis.

Cincinnati (-174, 6½ under -115) at Pittsburgh (+162), 1:05 p.m. (first game of seven-inning doubleheader)

Probable pitchers: Cincinnati’s Luis Castillo (RHP, 0-5, 4.10 ERA, 3.10 xFIP) vs. Pittsburgh’s Steven Brault (LHP, 0-1, 4.00 ERA, 5.33 xFIP)

Pittsburgh (+200) vs. Cincinnati (-220, 6 over -115), about 4:05 p.m. (second game of seven-inning doubleheader)

Probable pitchers: Pittsburgh’s Cody Ponce (RHP, 1-1, 2.00 ERA, 6.29 xFIP) vs. Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer (RHP, 3-2, 2.13 ERA, 3.28 xFIP)

Note: Cincinnati will play as the home team despite the game being in Pittsburgh.

Toronto (-116, 8½ under -120) at Boston (+106), 1:10 p.m. (first game of seven-inning doubleheader)

Probable pitchers: Toronto’s Tanner Roark (RHP, 2-1, 5.33 ERA, 5.46 xFIP) vs. Boston’s Zack Godley (RHP, 0-3, 7.71 ERA, 5.81 xFIP)

Boston (+120) vs. Toronto (-130, 8½ under -125), about 4:10 p.m. (second game of seven-inning doubleheader)

Probable pitchers: Boston’s Chris Mazza (RHP, 0-1, 7.88 ERA, 4.22 xFIP) vs. Toronto’s Ross Stripling (RHP, 3-1, 5.61 ERA, 5.34 xFIP)

Note: Toronto will play as the home team despite the game being in Boston.

Washington (+150) at Atlanta (-160, 8 over -125), 1:10 p.m. (first game of seven-inning doubleheader)

Probable pitchers: Washington’s Austin Voth (RHP, 0-4, 7.99 ERA, 6.12 xFIP) vs. Atlanta’s Tommy Milone (LHP, 1-4, 5.68 ERA, 4.10 xFIP)

Washington (+140) at Atlanta (-150, 8½ under -120), about 4:10 p.m. (second game of seven-inning doubleheader)

Probable pitchers: Washington’s Wil Crowe (RHP, 0-1, 4.91 ERA, 7.96 xFIP) vs. Atlanta’s Huascar Ynoa (RHP, 0-0, 3.86 ERA, 5.78 xFIP)

Note: Crowe is making his second career MLB start.

New York Yankees (-157, 8 over -115) at Baltimore (+147), 2:05 p.m. (first game of seven-inning doubleheader)

Probable pitchers: New York’s Michael King (RHP, 1-1, 6.23 ERA, 5.21 xFIP) vs. Baltimore’s Alex Cobb (RHP, 1-3, 4.33 ERA, 4.21 xFIP)

New York Yankees (-170, 8½ under -120) at Baltimore (+160), about 5:05 p.m. (second game of seven-inning doubleheader)

Probable pitchers: New York’s Deivi Garcia (RHP, 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 3.74 xFIP) vs. Baltimore’s Jorge Lopez (RHP, 0-0, 7.53 ERA, 4.98 xFIP)

Miami (+120) at Tampa Bay (-130, 7½ over -115), 3:40 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Miami’s Pablo Lopez (RHP, 3-2, 2.10 ERA, 3.14 xFIP) vs. Tampa Bay’s Josh Fleming (LHP, 2-0, 1.74 ERA, 3.87 xFIP)

Line movement: Tampa Bay down from -135. Total down from 8 under -120.

Philadelphia (+114) at New York Mets (-124, 10 over -115), 4:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Philadelphia’s Jake Arrieta (RHP, 2-4, 6.49 ERA, 4.32 xFIP) vs. New York’s Rick Porcello (RHP, 1-4, 6.00 ERA, 4.51 xFIP)

Line movement: Total up from 9½ over -120.

Milwaukee (+132) at Cleveland (-142, 8 under -115), 4:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes (RHP, 1-0, 2.78 ERA, 3.75 xFIP) vs. Cleveland’s Carlos Carrasco (RHP, 2-3, 3.75 ERA, 3.88 xFIP)

Line movement: Cleveland down from -150. Total down from 8½ under -125.

Chicago White Sox (-164, 9 over -115) at Kansas City (+154), 5:05 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Chicago’s Dane Dunning (RHP, 0-0, 2.89 ERA, 1.83 xFIP) vs. Kansas City’s Brady Singer (RHP, 1-3, 5.19 ERA, 4.31 xFIP)

Line movement: Total down from 9½ under -115.

St. Louis (+128) at Chicago Cubs (-138, 8 over -115), 5:15 p.m.

Probable pitchers: St. Louis’ Jack Flaherty (RHP, 2-0, 1.93 ERA, 3.43 xFIP) vs. Chicago’s Yu Darvish (RHP, 6-1, 1.47 ERA, 2.83 xFIP)

Houston (-110, 8½ over -115) at Los Angeles Angels (+100), 6:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Houston’s Lance McCullers Jr. (RHP, 3-2, 5.06 ERA, 3.97 xFIP) vs. Los Angeles’ Dylan Bundy (RHP, 4-2, 2.47 ERA, 3.78 xFIP)

Line movement: Total down from 9 under -115.

Texas (+118) at Seattle (-128, 8½ over -115), 6:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Texas’ Kyle Cody (RHP, 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 3.35 xFIP) vs. Seattle’s Yusei Kikuchi (LHP, 1-2, 6.12 ERA, 3.43 xFIP)

Note: Cody is making his first career MLB start after three scoreless relief appearances.

San Diego (+125) at Oakland (-135, 8 over -115), 6:40 p.m.

Probable pitchers: San Diego’s Zach Davies (RHP, 5-2, 2.61 ERA, 3.99 xFIP) vs. Oakland’s Jesus Luzardo (LHP, 2-1, 3.74 ERA, 3.82 xFIP)

Line movement: Oakland down from -150.

Colorado (+210) at Los Angeles Dodgers (-240, 9 under -120), 6:40 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Colorado’s Antonio Senzatela (RHP, 3-1, 3.32 ERA, 4.32 xFIP) vs. Los Angeles’ Dustin May (RHP, 1-1, 2.83 ERA, 4.30 xFIP)

Line movement: Los Angeles down from -260. Total juiced to under after being 9 -110.

Arizona (+121) at San Francisco (-131, 8½ over -120), 6:45 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Arizona’s Taylor Clarke (RHP, 1-0, 2.22 ERA, 4.17 xFIP) vs. San Francisco’s Tyler Anderson (LHP, 1-2, 4.75 ERA, 6.05 xFIP)

Line movement: San Francisco up from -120.

What happened Thursday

NBA

Favorites went 2-0 straight-up but 1-1 against the spread. Totals went 2-0 to the under.

— Boston (+2½) covered but missed a prime opportunity to take a 3-0 lead against Toronto in their Eastern Conference semifinal series, falling 104-103 on OG Anunoby’s 3-pointer at the buzzer. The game stayed under 217. The Celtics appeared to clinch the game on Daniel Theis’ dunk with 0.5 seconds left to take a 103-101 lead, but Raptors star Kyle Lowry threw a long, arcing pass to get an open look for Anunoby at the buzzer. Boston led by 10 at halftime, but the defending NBA champions found a way to keep the series competitive.

— The Los Angeles Clippers (-9½) cruised to a 120-97 victory over Denver in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series. The game stayed under 223½. The Clippers were well-rested, while the Nuggets played two days after their Game 7 win over Utah, and it showed. Los Angeles led by 18 at halftime. The Clippers shot 57.1 percent from the field and 41.7 percent on 3-pointers compared to 42.2 and 25 percent, respectively, for Denver.

NHL

Favorites went 0-2, and totals split 1-1.

— Philadelphia (+115) again stayed alive in overtime, beating the New York Islanders 5-4 in double OT to force Game 7 in their Eastern Conference semifinal series. The game went over 5. All three of the top-seeded Flyers’ victories in the series have come in overtime, including in the past two games after being down 3-1 in the series. The Islanders outshot Philadelphia 53-31.

— Vancouver (+220) again stymied the Golden Knights, earning a 4-0 victory to force Game 7 in the Western Conference semifinal series. The game stayed under 6. The Knights outshot the Canucks 48-23 but again couldn’t solve backup goaltender Thatcher Demko.

MLB

Favorites went 6-2, with upsets by Pittsburgh (+145 vs. the Chicago Cubs) and the Los Angeles Angels (+130 vs. San Diego). Totals split 4-4.

College football

Favorites went 1-1 but 0-2 against the spread. Totals split 1-1.

South Alabama (+12½, +375) defeated Southern Mississippi 32-21 (under 55), and Central Arkansas (+20½) covered in a 45-35 loss to UAB (over 50).

Hot Corner handicapper selection

Canucks +1½ (-132)

Dana Lane (@DanaLaneSports, 4-2, +2.0 units): Thatcher Demko has faced 96 shots from the Golden Knights in two-plus games, and he has stopped 95 of them to carry Vancouver into Game 7. He seems to be unfazed by the stage, getting stronger with each opportunity. The Knights have carried play in almost every game of the series, but haven’t been able to capitalize recently on the power play.

Vegas will likely turn back to goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury in Game 7, but this should have been his net from the start. Knights management has handled the situation poorly on and off the ice, creating an unnecessary uneasiness between Fleury and Robin Lehner. The Knights’ handling of their netminders might be what ultimately sends them home.

Take the Canucks, but with insurance.

