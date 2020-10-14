What to bet on Wednesday: Dodgers, Astros on ropes (updated)

Tampa Bay could punch its ticket to the World Series, and Los Angeles will try to keep from falling in a deep hole against Atlanta.

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow throws during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball team's AL Division Series against the New York Yankees, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

One ticket to the World Series could be punched, and the Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep from falling in a deep hole.

Here’s the betting menu for Wednesday (odds at the Westgate, updated at 11:05 a.m.):

College football

Coastal Carolina (+260 ML) at No. 21 Louisiana (Lafayette) (-8, total 58½, -310 ML), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

The Chanticleers and host Ragin’ Cajuns are finally set to meet after the game was postponed from Saturday because of concerns about Hurricane Delta. Both teams are undefeated. Louisiana (3-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) opened the season with a 31-14 upset of Iowa State, then pulled out comeback wins over Georgia State (34-31 in OT) and Georgia Southern (20-18). The Ragin’ Cajuns haven’t played since Sept. 26. Coastal Carolina (3-0, 1-0) beat up Kansas 38-23 to start the season, then followed with comfortable wins over Campbell (43-21) and Arkansas State (52-23). The line opened Louisiana -7. The Ragin’ Cajuns rolled to a 48-7 victory over the Chanticleers last season.

Line movement: Louisiana up from -7½.

MLB

(Pitchers subject to change; listed stats from regular season)

(Note: xFIP is an advanced stat that is a more accurate measure of a pitcher’s performance than ERA.)

Championship Series

National League

Los Angeles Dodgers (-192, 9½ over -125) vs. Atlanta (+176), Game 3, 3:05 p.m. at Arlington, Texas (FS1)

Probable pitchers: Los Angeles’ Julio Urias (LHP, 3-0, 3.27 ERA, 5.06 xFIP) vs. Atlanta’s Kyle Wright (RHP, 2-4, 5.21 ERA, 5.33 xFIP)

Notes: Atlanta (+130) held on for an 8-7 victory Tuesday to take a 2-0 lead in the NLCS. The game went over 8½. The Braves built a 7-0 lead through 6½ innings and led 8-3 entering the bottom of the ninth before a Los Angeles rally fell just short. Atlanta has not lost in the postseason (7-0). Starter Ian Anderson pitched four scoreless innings, allowing one hit with five strikeouts and five walks. Josh Tomlin allowed three Dodgers runs in the ninth before Mark Melancon came in to end the threat. Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw was scratched from the start earlier in the day because of back spasms. Tony Gonsolin started and allowed five runs on three hits in 4⅓ innings with seven strikeouts and three walks. Facing a near-must-win in Game 3, the Dodgers turn to Urias, who is unbeaten this year in 10 starts. This is his first start of this postseason after going 2-0 in two scoreless relief appearances covering eight innings. He has a 3.42 ERA (4.68 xFIP) in 14 career postseason appearances. Wright pitched six scoreless innings in his postseason debut, a 7-0 win over Miami to close out the Division Series.

Line movement: Los Angeles up from -174. Total now juiced to over after being under -115.

American League

Tampa Bay (-140, 8 over -120) vs. Houston (+130), Game 4, 5:40 p.m. at San Diego (TBS)

Probable pitchers: Tampa Bay’s Tyler Glasnow (RHP, 5-1, 4.08 ERA, 2.75 xFIP) vs. Houston’s Zack Greinke (RHP, 3-3, 4.03 ERA, 3.51 xFIP)

Notes: Tampa Bay (-110) moved within one win of the World Series with a 5-2 victory to take a 3-0 lead in the ALCS. The game stayed under 8½. The Rays scored all of their runs in the sixth inning, helped by an error and two hit batsmen. The Astros loaded the bases in the eighth and had two on in the ninth but could not break through. Ryan Yarbrough allowed two runs on three hits in five innings to get the win for Tampa Bay, which played stellar defense behind its pitchers. Jose Urquidy allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits in five innings to take the loss for Houston. The Rays will try to advance to the World Series for the second time in franchise history behind Glasnow, who is 2-0 in three starts this postseason with a 4.05 ERA (3.42 xFIP). Houston will try to stay alive behind Greinke, who has been battling arm soreness. He has a 5.19 ERA (5.42 xFIP) in two starts this postseason.

Line movement: Tampa Bay up slightly from -138. Total now juiced to over after being under -115.

What happened Tuesday

NFL

Tennessee (+3, +140 ML) rolled to a 42-16 victory over Buffalo in a battle of unbeatens in a rare Tuesday NFL game, a product of coronavirus rescheduling. The game went over 52 with two Titans TDs in the final four minutes. Tennessee (4-0), which hadn’t played since Sept. 27 because of a several positive coronavirus tests, led 21-10 at halftime and 28-10 after three quarters. The Bills (4-1) had three turnovers, including two interceptions by Josh Allen. The stats were closer than the final score. Both teams gained 5.4 yards per play, and Buffalo actually won total yards 370-334.

MLB

Underdogs went 1-0 with the other game closing pick’em. Totals split 1-1. Details on the games are included in the Wednesday preview above.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.