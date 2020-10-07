What to bet on Wednesday, with pick on Rays-Yankees (updated)

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Charlie Morton delivers a pitch during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

We’re set for another baseball playoff quadrupleheader, with no off days during the Division Series since the teams aren’t traveling.

Here’s the sports betting menu for Wednesday (odds from the Westgate, updated at 10:45 a.m.):

MLB

(Pitchers subject to change; regular-season stats listed)

(Note: xFIP is an advanced stat that is a more accurate measure of a pitcher’s performance than ERA.)

Division Series

American League

Oakland (-107) vs. Houston (-103, 9 over -120), Game 3, 12:35 p.m. at Los Angeles (TBS)

Probable pitchers: Oakland’s Jesus Luzardo (LHP, 3-2, 4.12 ERA, 3.88 xFIP) vs. Houston’s Jose Urquidy (RHP, 1-1, 2.73 ERA, 5.36 xFIP)

Notes: The Astros (-110) moved one win from the ALCS with a 5-2 victory in Game 2 on Tuesday. The game stayed under 9. Framber Valdez allowed two runs in seven innings for Houston, while the Astros got four runs in 4⅓ innings off Oakland starter Sean Manaea. George Springer had two home runs for Houston. The Astros will turn to Urquidy for the clincher after ace Zack Greinke was scratched with arm soreness. Urquidy allowed one run on two hits in 4⅓ innings in a win over Minnesota in the Wild Card Series. His ERA continues to outperform his xFIP. Luzardo allowed three runs on six hits in 3⅓ innings in a loss to the Chicago White Sox in the Wild Card Series. The Astros are now -900 to win the series (Athletics +600).

Line movement: Houston down from -115, flipping Oakland to the favorite. Total now juiced to over after being under -120.

Tampa Bay (+120) vs. New York Yankees (-130, 9 under -120), Game 3, 4:10 p.m. at San Diego (TBS)

Probable pitchers: Tampa Bay’s Charlie Morton (RHP, 2-2, 4.74 ERA, 4.01 xFIP) vs. New York’s Masahiro Tanaka (RHP, 3-3, 3.56 ERA, 4.19 xFIP)

Notes: The Rays (-120) evened the series with a 7-5 victory in Game 2. The game went over 8½. The Rays jumped out to a 5-1 lead after three innings, scoring one run off de facto opener Deivi Garcia and four off J.A. Happ. The Rays hit four home runs in the game, while Giancarlo Stanton hit two for the Yankees. Tanaka has been a reliable postseason performer (5-3, 2.70 ERA in nine starts), but he was roughed up for six runs in four innings against Cleveland in the Wild Card Series. The Yankees are now -140 to win the series (Rays +120). Look for more analysis and a handicapper’s pick on the game below.

Line movement: New York up from -120. Total now juiced to under after being over -115.

National League

Miami (+175) vs. Atlanta (-190, 8½ under -120), Game 2, 11:08 a.m. at Houston (MLB Network)

Probable pitchers: Miami’s Pablo Lopez (RHP, 6-4, 3.61 ERA, 3.73 xFIP) vs. Atlanta’s Ian Anderson (RHP, 3-2, 1.95 ERA, 3.45 xFIP)

Notes: The Braves (-200) used a six-run seventh inning to rally past the Marlins 9-5 in Game 1. The game went over 8. Travis d’Arnaud hit a three-run home run during the seventh-inning rally. Both starting pitchers struggled. Atlanta’s Max Fried allowed four runs in four innings, and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara allowed five runs in six innings. Lopez will make his postseason debut as Miami tries to avoid an 0-2 hole. Anderson pitched six scoreless innings in a win over Cincinnati in the Wild Card Series in his playoff debut, only the rookie’s seventh start in the majors overall. The Braves are now -550 to win the series (Marlins +425).

Line movement: Atlanta down from -196. Total now juiced to under after being over -120.

San Diego (+200) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (-220, 8½ over -120), Game 2, 6:08 p.m. at Arlington, Texas (FS1)

Probable pitchers: Undecided vs. Los Angeles’ Clayton Kershaw (LHP, 6-2, 2.16 ERA, 3.05 xFIP)

Notes: Los Angeles (-170) earned a 5-1 victory in Game 1. The game stayed under 9. The Padres were forced to scramble after starter Mike Clevinger aggravated his elbow injury two pitches into the second inning, but the bullpen held the Dodgers hitless through five innings, though they issued eight walks and hit another batter. The Dodgers tied the game on an error in the fifth, then broke it open with a four-run sixth. The Padres have not revealed their pitching plans for Game 2. The Dodgers get to send out Kershaw, who dominated Milwaukee in the Wild Card Series, allowing three hits in eight scoreless innings. The Dodgers are now -600 to win the series (Padres +450).

What happened Tuesday

NBA

Miami (+7½) covered on Tyler Herro’s 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left, but the Los Angeles Lakers moved one win from the championship with a 102-96 victory in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The game stayed well under 218½. LeBron James had 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, and Anthony Davis had 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four blocks. Jimmy Butler had 22 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and three steals for Miami. Heat center Bam Adebayo returned to the lineup after being injured in Game 1 and had 15 points and seven rebounds. Miami guard Goran Dragic continues to be sidelined. The game was close throughout. The Lakers can claim the title with a win in Game 5 on Friday. The Lakers opened -7½ in Game 5, total 217. The Lakers are now -10,000 to win the series (Heat +2,000).

MLB

Favorites went 4-0, and they all covered the -1½ run line. Totals split 2-2. Details on the games are included in the previews above.

Hot Corner handicapper selection

Rays +110

Dana Lane (@DanaLaneSports, 7-9, -2.57 units): Tampa Bay pitching had its way with the Yankees in Game 2 unless your name is Giancarlo Stanton. Rays pitchers combined to strike out 18 Yankees, while allowing just three hits — outside of Stanton’s two homers. Tampa also showed that it could match New York in the power department with four homers of its own in Game 2.

Rays starter Charlie Morton has not pitched in 12 days, but the veteran right-hander is no stranger to the spotlight of the postseason. Morton is a dependable 4-2 with a 3.70 ERA in nine career playoff appearances (eight starts), including a Game 7 win for the Houston Astros in the 2017 World Series.

Take the Rays at the plus price.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.