What will Donald Trump do during inauguration? Bet on it

President Trump will reportedly leave the White House and fly on Air Force One on Wednesday morning to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington. The president was returning from Texas. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

President Donald Trump said he’ll skip Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday as the 46th U.S. president.

Trump will reportedly leave the White House and fly on Air Force One on Wednesday morning to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

What will Trump be doing during the Inauguration Day ceremony? You can bet on that proposition at United Kingdom-based Betfair sportsbook.

Playing golf is the -200 favorite. Tanning is the +600 second choice.

Betting favorites are expressed with a minus sign and underdogs with a plus sign. For example, a $200 wager on playing golf would win $100, while a $100 bet on tanning would pay $600.

Here are the other wagering options:

— Speaking with Kim Jong-un on the telephone (15-1).

— On a plane to Russia (50-1).

— Measuring his hands (100-1).

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.