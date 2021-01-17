66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Betting

What will Donald Trump do during inauguration? Bet on it

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2021 - 10:42 am
 
President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in ...
President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington. The president was returning from Texas. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

President Donald Trump said he’ll skip Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday as the 46th U.S. president.

Trump will reportedly leave the White House and fly on Air Force One on Wednesday morning to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

What will Trump be doing during the Inauguration Day ceremony? You can bet on that proposition at United Kingdom-based Betfair sportsbook.

Playing golf is the -200 favorite. Tanning is the +600 second choice.

Betting favorites are expressed with a minus sign and underdogs with a plus sign. For example, a $200 wager on playing golf would win $100, while a $100 bet on tanning would pay $600.

Here are the other wagering options:

— Speaking with Kim Jong-un on the telephone (15-1).

— On a plane to Russia (50-1).

— Measuring his hands (100-1).

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
7 dead, dozens sick: Lawsuit claims Clark County headquarters to blame
7 dead, dozens sick: Lawsuit claims Clark County headquarters to blame
2
What will Donald Trump do during inauguration? Bet on it
What will Donald Trump do during inauguration? Bet on it
3
Largest COVID vaccination site in Nevada to open after dress rehearsal
Largest COVID vaccination site in Nevada to open after dress rehearsal
4
Las Vegas police officer posted photo of himself at Capitol protest
Las Vegas police officer posted photo of himself at Capitol protest
5
Vaccinations begin for those 70 years old, older in Clark County
Vaccinations begin for those 70 years old, older in Clark County
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST