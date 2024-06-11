Who are the 5 biggest long-shot winners in U.S. Open history?

Here are the five longest shots to win the U.S. Open since 1982, the first year that the odds were tracked by SportsOddsHistory.com.

Wyndham Clark celebrates with his caddie after winning after the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

The U.S. Open is considered golf’s toughest test. But the major has seen its fair share of long-shot winners.

Here are the five longest shots to win the U.S. Open since 1982, the first year the odds were tracked by SportsOddsHistory.com.

5. Graeme McDowell, 2010

McDowell, who was born in Northern Ireland, became the first European to win the U.S. Open in 40 years when he cashed tickets at 66-1 at Pebble Beach Golf Links. McDowell, who shot even par for the tournament, held on for a one-shot win over Gregory Havret despite firing 74 in the final round.

McDowell celebrated his win with his father on Father’s Day.

“I guess the golfing gods smiled on me,” he said.

4. Geoff Ogilvy, 2006

Ogilvy won his only major title by one stroke in one of the wildest finishes in U.S. Open history. The 80-1 long shot made clutch pars the final two holes at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. Runners-up Jim Furyk, Colin Montgomerie and Phil Mickelson all failed to par the 72nd hole. Mickelson and Montgomerie each double-bogeyed the final hole and Furyk bogeyed it after missing a 5-footer for par.

All players finished over par for the first time in a U.S. Open since 1978.

3. Angel Cabrera, 2007

Cabrera won his first major championship by one stroke over Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk, who were unable to birdie the 72nd hole to force a playoff at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Cabera’s victory as a 100-1 long shot was the first U.S. Open win by player from Argentina or South America. Cabrera went on to win the 2009 Masters in a playoff.

3. Wyndham Clark, 2023

Clark had never finished better than 75th in a major championship before winning the tournament at Los Angeles Country Club (North Course) at 100-1 odds.

Clark shot a final-round 70 and finished at 10-under par to hold off four-time major champion Rory McIlroy by one shot. Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele both broke the U.S. Open scoring record by shooting 62 in the first round. Fowler, who was tied with Clark for the lead entering the final round, settled for a tie for fifth place. Schauffele was tied for 10th.

1. Lucas Glover, 2009

Glover is one of only a handful of players who have won the U.S. Open after advancing through a sectional qualifier.

He won his only major by two strokes over Mickelson, Ricky Barnes and David Duval to cash tickets as a 150-1 long shot.

Glover entered the event at Bethpage State Park (Black Course) at Farmingdale, New York, ranked 71st in the world. He had never made the cut in three previous U.S. Open appearances. He entered the final round one stroke behind Barnes and headed to the 16th hole 4 over for the day without a birdie. He then fired a birdie on the hole to take a lead he would not relinquish.

