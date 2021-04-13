Will California Gov. Gavin Newsom be recalled? You can bet on it

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to face a recall election this year, and United Kingdom-based Betfair sportsbook offers betting odds on the outcome.

In this June 26, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom holds a face mask during a news conference in Rancho Cordova, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to face a recall election this year.

Based on a recent poll, the Democrat should survive the recall, and oddsmakers agree.

United Kingdom-based Betfair sportsbook offers betting odds on whether Newsom will be recalled on the 2021 ballot.

No is a -250 favorite. Yes is a +188 underdog.

Betting favorites are expressed with a minus sign and underdogs with a plus sign. In this case, a bettor must wager $250 to win $100 that Newsom will not be recalled and $100 to win $188 that he will be recalled.

A survey conducted in March by the Public Policy Institute of California showed that 56 percent of likely voters in the state would vote not to recall Newsom, while 40 percent would vote to recall him.

Recall supporters said Newsom mishandled the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wagering on the election is not permitted at U.S. sportsbooks.

