86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Will California Gov. Gavin Newsom be recalled? You can bet on it

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2021 - 4:51 pm
 
In this June 26, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom holds a face mask during a news ...
In this June 26, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom holds a face mask during a news conference in Rancho Cordova, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to face a recall election this year.

Based on a recent poll, the Democrat should survive the recall, and oddsmakers agree.

United Kingdom-based Betfair sportsbook offers betting odds on whether Newsom will be recalled on the 2021 ballot.

No is a -250 favorite. Yes is a +188 underdog.

Betting favorites are expressed with a minus sign and underdogs with a plus sign. In this case, a bettor must wager $250 to win $100 that Newsom will not be recalled and $100 to win $188 that he will be recalled.

A survey conducted in March by the Public Policy Institute of California showed that 56 percent of likely voters in the state would vote not to recall Newsom, while 40 percent would vote to recall him.

Recall supporters said Newsom mishandled the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wagering on the election is not permitted at U.S. sportsbooks.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Thousands unable to file unemployment claims due to system error
Thousands unable to file unemployment claims due to system error
2
Las Vegas-Los Angeles rail project a possibility. But is there demand?
Las Vegas-Los Angeles rail project a possibility. But is there demand?
3
Former Nevada lawmaker Steven Brooks arrested on felony gun charge
Former Nevada lawmaker Steven Brooks arrested on felony gun charge
4
Nevada COVID-19 positivity rate climbs back above 5%
Nevada COVID-19 positivity rate climbs back above 5%
5
Brazil coronavirus variant confirmed in Clark County
Brazil coronavirus variant confirmed in Clark County
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Dustin Johnson looks down after putting on the 18th hole during the second round of the Masters ...
Dustin Johnson co-favorite to win RBC Heritage
By / RJ

Dustin Johnson will try to rebound from a missed cut at the Masters with a win at the RBC Heritage. Here are some best bets for the event from handicapper Wes Reynolds.