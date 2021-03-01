Will Marc-Andre Fleury score his first goal? You can bet on it

William Hill posted a prop on whether the Knights goaltender will score after radio host Pat McAfee offered $100,000 to charity if he did.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury can make some bettors happy by scoring his first career NHL goal this season.

William Hill is offering 50-1 (+5,000) if Fleury scores a goal this season. The no is -10,000. The prop opened at 75-1, but William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said he took enough “yes” bets to lower the price.

“Liability adds up fast at that high of a number,” he said via text message.

The prop was posted after Fleury’s interview Friday with former NFL punter turned radio broadcaster Pat McAfee, who offered to donate $100,000 to a charity of Fleury’s choice if he scored a goal this season.

“You’ll get me trying every night now,” Fleury said with a laugh.

Fleury has not scored a goal in his 17 seasons. He has 14 assists. He told McAfee that he just missed goals twice while with Pittsburgh.

NFL draft props

The NFL draft has become a betting fixture, especially last year when major sports weren’t playing during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

William Hill has posted four props so far for this year’s draft, which starts April 29 in Cleveland:

— Over or under 15½ for the overall pick number for the last quarterback taken in the first round (over -180).

— Will the first four overall picks be quarterbacks? (No -1,300/yes +800).

— Who will be picked first: Brigham Young quarterback Zach Wilson (-440) or Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (+360)?

— Who will be picked first: Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (-550) or North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance (+425)?

Big Ten vs. everyone

With the NCAA Tournament approaching, the South Point has posted a couple of props grouping together specific teams to win the title.

One pits the Big Ten against everyone else. The field opened as a -160 favorite to win the championship but has moved to -200 (Big Ten +175).

The field includes favorite Gonzaga (+160 at the South Point), plus Baylor (+450), Houston (10-1) and Villanova (20-1), but the Big Ten has the new second favorite in Michigan (3-1), plus Illinois (15-1), Iowa (18-1) and Ohio State (25-1).

The other prop pits Baylor, Gonzaga and Villanova against everyone else. That prop opened at -110, went to -135 favoring the trio of teams, then went back to -110.

