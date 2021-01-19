64°F
Betting

Will Senate convict Trump at impeachment trial? Bet on it

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2021 - 4:00 pm
 
President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the ...
President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Washington. The President is traveling to Texas. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

President Donald Trump was acquitted in his first Senate impeachment trial in February 2020.

The betting odds also favor Trump getting acquitted in his second impeachment trial, which is expected to start soon, possibly this week.

Will the Senate convict Trump at his impeachment trial? You can bet on that proposition at the United Kingdom-based Betfair sportsbook.

No is a -303 favorite. Yes is a +200 underdog.

Betting favorites are expressed with a minus sign and underdogs are expressed with a plus sign. In this instance, a $303 bet on Trump getting acquitted would win $100 while a $100 wager on Trump getting convicted would pay $200.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

