William Hill sets more mobile sign-up dates

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2020 - 12:30 pm
 

William Hill will hold two more days of drive-thru service to open and deposit into mobile betting accounts Friday and Saturday.

Account service will be available in Las Vegas in the parking lots of the Alamo Casino, Arizona Charlie’s Boulder and Arizona Charlie’s Decatur from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Service also will be available in Reno at the Grand Sierra Resort valet area.

Deposits must be made in exact bills. No change can be given. All passengers in the vehicle must be 21 or older.

Once an account has been opened, deposits can be made electronically through the app.

William Hill held drive-thru service last Friday and Saturday leading up to UFC 249.

The South Point offers drive-thru account service from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily in its valet area. Circa Sports also offers daily account service in the Golden Gate valet area from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

