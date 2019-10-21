79°F
Betting

World Series odds, props for Astros, Nationals

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2019 - 2:53 pm
 

World Series betting

At Westgate, Station Casinos sportsbooks

Series price

Nationals; +190

Astros; -220

Exact series result

Nationals win in four games; 20-1

Nationals win in five games; 8-1

Nationals win in six games; 7-1

Nationals win in seven games; 6-1

Astros win in four games; 7-1

Astros win in five games; 4-1

Astros win in six games; 3-1

Astros win in seven games; 9-2

Game 1 props

Alternate run line

Nationals -1½; +320

Astros +1½; -380

Team totals

Nationals Over 2½; -120

Nationals Under 2½; Even

— — —

Astros Over 3½; -130

Astros Under 3½; +110

Nationals or Astros score in first inning?

Yes; +140

No; -160

First team to score

Nationals; +105

Astros; -135

First home run of game

Solo HR; +140

Two-run HR; 4-1

Three-run HR; 16-1

Grand slam; 40-1

No HR; -120

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

