World Series odds, props for Astros, Nationals
The Astros are minus 220 favorites over the Nationals (+190), who are 20-1 to win the World Series in four games. A grand slam is 40-1 to be first home run of Game 1.
World Series betting
At Westgate, Station Casinos sportsbooks
Series price
Nationals; +190
Astros; -220
Exact series result
Nationals win in four games; 20-1
Nationals win in five games; 8-1
Nationals win in six games; 7-1
Nationals win in seven games; 6-1
Astros win in four games; 7-1
Astros win in five games; 4-1
Astros win in six games; 3-1
Astros win in seven games; 9-2
Game 1 props
Alternate run line
Nationals -1½; +320
Astros +1½; -380
Team totals
Nationals Over 2½; -120
Nationals Under 2½; Even
— — —
Astros Over 3½; -130
Astros Under 3½; +110
Nationals or Astros score in first inning?
Yes; +140
No; -160
First team to score
Nationals; +105
Astros; -135
First home run of game
Solo HR; +140
Two-run HR; 4-1
Three-run HR; 16-1
Grand slam; 40-1
No HR; -120
