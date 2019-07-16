World Series of Poker Main Event to be cut to 3 Monday night — FOLLOW LIVE
The final five players remaining from a field of 8,569 in the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Texas Hold’em World Championship at the Rio Convention Center will resume play at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The Main Event will be cut down to three players Monday night.
Sunday night, Henderson resident Garry Gates closed the gap on World Series of Poker Main Event leader Hossein Ensan, moving into second place, 36 million chips behind Germany’s Ensan.
Review-Journal reporters Todd Dewey and Dave Schoen will be tweeting updates from the event.
WSOP Main Event final table
1. Hossein Ensan, Germany: 207.7 million (chips)
2. Garry Gates, U.S.: 171.7 million
3. Kevin Maahs, U.S.: 66.5 million
4. Alex Livingston, Canada: 45.8 million
5. Dario Sammartino, Italy: 23.1 million
Prize money
1st place: $10 million
2nd place: $6 million
3rd place: $4 million
4th place: $3 million
5th place: $2.2 million
6th place: Zhen Cai, U.S., $1.85 million
7th place: Nick Marchington, England, $1.525 million
8th place: Timothy Su, U.S., $1.25 million
9th place: Milos Skrbic, Serbia, $1 million
