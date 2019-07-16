102°F
World Series of Poker Main Event to be cut to 3 Monday night — FOLLOW LIVE

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2019 - 6:12 pm
 

The final five players in the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Texas Hold’em World Championship will resume play at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The five players are those who remain from a field of 8,569 in the annual tournament at the Rio Convention Center.

The Main Event will be cut down to three players Monday night.

Sunday night, Henderson resident Garry Gates closed the gap on World Series of Poker Main Event leader Hossein Ensan, moving into second place, 36 million chips behind Germany’s Ensan.

Review-Journal reporters Todd Dewey and Dave Schoen will be tweeting updates from the event.

WSOP Main Event final table

1. Hossein Ensan, Germany: 207.7 million (chips)

2. Garry Gates, U.S.: 171.7 million

3. Kevin Maahs, U.S.: 66.5 million

4. Alex Livingston, Canada: 45.8 million

5. Dario Sammartino, Italy: 23.1 million

Prize money

1st place: $10 million

2nd place: $6 million

3rd place: $4 million

4th place: $3 million

5th place: $2.2 million

6th place: Zhen Cai, U.S., $1.85 million

7th place: Nick Marchington, England, $1.525 million

8th place: Timothy Su, U.S., $1.25 million

9th place: Milos Skrbic, Serbia, $1 million

