World Series of Poker Main Event to be cut to 3 Monday night — FOLLOW LIVE

The final five players remaining from a field of 8,569 in the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Texas Hold’em World Championship at the Rio Convention Center will resume play at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The Main Event will be cut down to three players Monday night.

Sunday night, Henderson resident Garry Gates closed the gap on World Series of Poker Main Event leader Hossein Ensan, moving into second place, 36 million chips behind Germany’s Ensan.

WSOP Main Event final table

1. Hossein Ensan, Germany: 207.7 million (chips)

2. Garry Gates, U.S.: 171.7 million

3. Kevin Maahs, U.S.: 66.5 million

4. Alex Livingston, Canada: 45.8 million

5. Dario Sammartino, Italy: 23.1 million

Prize money

1st place: $10 million

2nd place: $6 million

3rd place: $4 million

4th place: $3 million

5th place: $2.2 million

6th place: Zhen Cai, U.S., $1.85 million

7th place: Nick Marchington, England, $1.525 million

8th place: Timothy Su, U.S., $1.25 million

9th place: Milos Skrbic, Serbia, $1 million

