Worst bad beats: Forget Browns; pray for UCLA bettors

At least Cleveland bettors didn't spend the whole game counting their money.

Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown while defended by UCLA defensive back Rayshad Williams (3) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec 12, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif.

Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown catches pass for touchdown over UCLA defensive back Rayshad Williams (3) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)

Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, right, celebrates after catching a pass for touchdown against UCLA defensive back Rayshad Williams during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)

Take a deep breath.

Here are the worst bad beats of the sports betting week:

5. Over 46 Texans-Bears

Another case of Jekyll-and-Hyde halves toying with bettors’ emotions.

Mitch Trubisky and Chicago were ready to play Sunday and roared to a 30-7 halftime lead over Houston. The Bears added a field goal on the opening drive of the second half to go up 33-7, and over bettors were golden. All they needed was one touchdown the rest of the way.

It appeared the over would come in on the next drive when the Texans had first-and-goal at the 3, but they ended up turning the ball over on downs.

There was still more than a quarter to play, but the offenses went stagnant. Chicago added only a field goal to cap a 36-7 victory.

4. Chiefs -7

Kansas City (12-1) has the best record in the NFL, but it has become a thorn in the side of bettors, failing to cover in five straight games.

The streak looked as if it would stop at four Sunday when the Chiefs erased an early 10-0 deficit and took a 30-10 lead into the fourth quarter. The Chiefs were driving for another score when Patrick Mahomes was intercepted for the third time, all in Miami’s end of the field.

Then the Dolphins came alive. They went 80 yards for a TD, forced a three-and-out, then went 75 yards for another score to cut the lead to 30-24 with 4:15 to go.

The Chiefs appeared to save the day for their backers by kicking a field goal with 1:08 left to go up 33-24, but the Dolphins wouldn’t be denied (against the spread). Jason Sanders’ 44-yard field goal with 16 seconds left got Miami backers to the window in a 33-27 loss.

3. Over 47 San Diego State-BYU

A bumbling second half from the San Diego State offense doomed over bettors, who seemed to be in great shape when Brigham Young led 17-14 at halftime.

The Aztecs drove to the BYU 10, 28, 1 and 7 on their four second-half possessions and somehow, someway scored zero points, twice fumbling and twice being stopped on fourth down.

BYU scored on its first two possessions of the half, but it wasn’t enough to push the total over in a 28-14 victory.

2. Browns +3

You all saw it. The dreaded lateral play bit bettors in Monday’s game between Baltimore and Cleveland.

The Ravens and Browns played arguably the game of the season, and Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker appeared to have ended things with a 55-yard field goal with two seconds left to put the Ravens up 45-42. The consensus line was Ravens -3, and it appeared most bettors would receive refunds and move on.

Fans are used to seeing the desperate lateral play in the final seconds, with players pitching the ball backward to a teammate when they are about to be tackled in hopes that someone will eventually spring free and run for a TD.

As bettors can attest, the defense scores more often on those plays than the offense, and this was one of those times.

Cleveland’s laterals kept going farther backward, and the last one ended up in the end zone. Jarvis Landry was forced out, and the Ravens got a safety to win 47-42.

Browns +3 backers were left hurting, but not as much as those who snagged +3½.

1. UCLA +3½

At least Browns bettors didn’t spend the whole game counting their money. The Ravens led 34-20 going into the fourth quarter and 42-35 with less than two minutes to play.

UCLA backers barely broke a sweat in Saturday’s game against Southern California. The Bruins led 14-0, 21-10 at halftime and 35-23 entering the fourth quarter.

USC fought back to take a 36-35 lead, but UCLA kicked a field goal for a 38-36 lead with 52 seconds left.

The win seemed certain. Even if USC scrambled back down the field, the Trojans would be playing for a field goal and wouldn’t cover -3½.

It all happened so quickly. Gary Bryant Jr. returned the kickoff 56 yards to the UCLA 43. On first down, Kedon Slovis completed a 35-yard pass to the 8, then on the next play found Amon-Ra St. Brown for a TD with 16 seconds remaining.

Those were the only 16 seconds USC was covering in a 43-38 victory.

