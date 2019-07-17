WSOP 2019: Main Event down to final 3 players — LIVE BLOG

The Main Event of the World Series of Poker continues Tuesday night, with the final table down to three players from the starting field of 8,569.

Hossein Ensan maintained his lead on the start of the second day of the main event final table at the World Series of Poker tournament at the Rio hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Monday, July 15, 2019.(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The $10,000 buy-in No-limit Texas Hold’em World Championship will resume play at 5:30 p.m. at the Rio Convention Center and will continue until there’s a winner.

Germany’s Hossein Ensan leads with 326.8 million chips, Canada’s Alex Livingston is in second with 120.4 million and Italy’s Dario Sammartino is in third with 67.6 million. The winner will walk away with $10 million.

