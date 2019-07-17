WSOP 2019: Main Event down to final two players — LIVE BLOG
Hossein Ensan and Dario Sammartino are locked in a heads-up duel to decide the winner of the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Texas Hold’em World Championship after Alex Livingston was eliminated in third place.
The World Series of Poker Main Event is down to two players after Alex Livingston was eliminated Tuesday night at the Rio Convention Center.
Livingston won $4 million for placing third in the event’s second-largest field of 8,569.
Hossein Ensan and Dario Sammartino are now locked in a heads-up duel to decide the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Texas Hold’em World Championship. Play will continue until there’s a winner and there will be no extended breaks. The champion will walk away with $10 million and the runner-up will win $6 million.
Ensan entered the night in the lead with 326.8 million chips, Livingston was in second with 120.4 million and Sammartino was in third with 67.6 million.
John Cynn won the 2018 Main Event after outlasting Tony Miles in a back-and-forth battle that lasted more than 10 hours and 199 hands.
