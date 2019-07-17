WSOP 2019: Main Event down to final two players — LIVE BLOG

Hossein Ensan and Dario Sammartino are locked in a heads-up duel to decide the winner of the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Texas Hold’em World Championship after Alex Livingston was eliminated in third place.

Alex Livingston, from Canada, fist bumps Dario Sammartino, from Italy, during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. Livingston was knocked out around 9 p.m., leaving Hossein Ensan and Dario Sammartino left to vie for the title.(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fans mob Italian poker player Dario Sammartino, center, during a break at the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Hossein Ensan, left, from Germany, Dario Sammartino, from Italy, and Alex Livingston, from Canada, compete in the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Dario Sammartino, from Italy, pumps his fists at fans during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Alex Livingston, right, from Canada, jokes with Dario Sammartino, from Italy, during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fans of Italian poker player Dario Sammartino cheer during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Hossein Ensan, from Germany, plays during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fans of Canadian poker player Alex Livingston cheer during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Dario Sammartino, from Italy, smiles at fans during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fans of Italian poker player Dario Sammartino cheer during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Dario Sammartino, right, from Italy, greets fans during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Dario Sammartino, from Italy, smiles at fans during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Dario Sammartino, right, from Italy, greets fans during a break at the the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Hossein Ensan, from Germany, plays during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Hossein Ensan, left, from Germany, Dario Sammartino, from Italy, and Alex Livingston, from Canada, compete in the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Hossein Ensan, left, from Germany, plays during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Alex Livingston, right, from Canada, jokes with Dario Sammartino, from Italy, during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Hossein Ensan, from Germany, walks back to the poker table after a break during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fans mob Italian poker player Dario Sammartino, top/middle, during a break at the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Hossein Ensan, right, from Germany, interacts with fans during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Dario Sammartino, left, from Italy, contemplates his next move while Alex Livingston, from Canada, watches during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Alex Livingston, left, from Canada, plays during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Dario Sammartino, right, from Italy, talks with fans during a break at the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Hossein Ensan, left, from Germany, Dario Sammartino, from Italy, and Alex Livingston, from Canada, compete in the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Hossein Ensan, from Germany, plays during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Dario Sammartino, right, from Italy, looks at Alex Livingston, from Canada, during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Alex Livingston, from Canada, gestures towards his fans during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Dario Sammartino, from Italy, watches the dealer during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Hossein Ensan, from Germany, peers into the crowd during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Alex Livingston, from Canada, looks at his cards during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Dario Sammartino, from Italy, points into the crowd during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Hossein Ensan, from Germany, smiles at his fans during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Dario Sammartino, from Italy, smiles at his fans during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Hossein Ensan, from Germany, peers into the crowd during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The World Series of Poker Main Event is down to two players after Alex Livingston was eliminated Tuesday night at the Rio Convention Center.

Livingston won $4 million for placing third in the event’s second-largest field of 8,569.

Hossein Ensan and Dario Sammartino are now locked in a heads-up duel to decide the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Texas Hold’em World Championship. Play will continue until there’s a winner and there will be no extended breaks. The champion will walk away with $10 million and the runner-up will win $6 million.

Ensan entered the night in the lead with 326.8 million chips, Livingston was in second with 120.4 million and Sammartino was in third with 67.6 million.

John Cynn won the 2018 Main Event after outlasting Tony Miles in a back-and-forth battle that lasted more than 10 hours and 199 hands.

