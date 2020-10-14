Xander Schauffele among best bets for CJ Cup
Xander Schauffele has thrived in smaller, no-cut events like this week’s tournament at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, handicapper Wes Reynolds says.
The PGA Tour is staying in Las Vegas for another week with the CJ Cup, and that presents a challenge for bookmakers and handicappers.
Shadow Creek Golf Course, the site of this week’s event, has never hosted a PGA tournament.
“So we have recent form to go off of, but there is no course form to go off of,” Westgate sportsbook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said.
Golf fans outside Las Vegas would know Shadow Creek from hosting the Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson made-for-TV match in 2018.
The CJ Cup is normally in South Korea but was moved to Las Vegas because of the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, positive coronavirus tests have forced world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and Tony Finau from the CJ Cup field.
Johnson had been the second favorite in the field at 10-1 before withdrawing.
Jon Rahm (9-1) remains the favorite, followed by Xander Schauffele (10-1), Justin Thomas (10-1), Rory McIlroy (12-1), Matthew Wolff (18-1) and Patrick Cantlay (20-1). Sherman initially reposted the odds with Rahm at 8-1 and Schauffele at 12-1 after Johnson dropped out before adjusting.
Sherman (@golfodds) said he usually doesn’t play short favorites in a nonmajor, so he is looking down the board to Tommy Fleetwood, who is 30-1 at the Westgate but has been available at better prices.
Sherman also noted that the Westgate opened the winning score prop at 273½, but under money has dropped the line to 272½.
Handicapper Wes Reynolds (@WesReynolds1), co-host of VSiN’s “Long Shots” golf betting show, has targeted a few players.
The CJ Cup is a no-cut event with a small field of 78, and that is a good fit for Schauffele, whom Reynolds bet at 14-1 before Johnson’s withdrawal. Three of Schauffele’s four tour wins have come in smaller, no-cut events, Reynolds said.
“He has talked about moving to Las Vegas since his girlfriend’s family lives there, and the CJ Cup trophy would be a great housewarming gift for his potential new abode,” Reynolds said.
Here are Reynolds’ other best bets, with his comments on each (odds at Westgate):
Matthew Wolff, 18-1
“Typically a player the week after a near-miss would be one to fade, but Wolff seems to be in a good place mentally despite having runner-up finishes in his last two starts (U.S. Open, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open).”
Collin Morikawa, 25-1
“Morikawa disappointed last week, missing the cut by one at the Shriners. The ball-striking game was good as usual, but the putter let him down.” Reynolds is betting on a rebound.
Jason Day, 50-1
He has missed two of his last four cuts, but “he’s still worth a shot here considering that he arguably has the best and most consistent record on Tom Fazio designs as any player.”
Joaquin Niemann, 50-1
“A bogey at the last on Sunday cost Niemann a top-10 finish.”
CJ Cup
Odds at Westgate
Up to 40-1
Jon Rahm 9-1
Xander Schauffele 10-1
Justin Thomas 10-1
Rory McIlroy 12-1
Matthew Wolff 18-1
Patrick Cantlay 20-1
Brooks Koepka 25-1
Tyrrell Hatton 25-1
Collin Morikawa 25-1
Daniel Berger 30-1
Tommy Fleetwood 30-1
Viktor Hovland 30-1
Hideki Matsuyama 30-1
Louis Oosthuizen 30-1
Harris English 40-1
Matthew Fitzpatrick 40-1
Sungjae Im 40-1
Scottie Scheffler 40-1
Prop
Winning score 272½
Matchups
Justin Thomas -120
Rory McIlroy +100
— — —
Tyrrell Hatton -125
Tommy Fleetwood +105
— — —
Hideki Matsuyama -110
Collin Morikawa -110
— — —
Viktor Hovland -140
Scottie Scheffler +120