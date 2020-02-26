XFL’s Week 4 betting lines released

There are three road favorites in this weekend’s games, and Houston is the favorite to claim the new football league’s title.

Houston Roughnecks running back De'Angelo Henderson (29) carries the ball during an XFL football game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

The lines for Week 4 in the XFL have taken shape.

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Wildcats are 7-point road favorites at the New York Guardians (total 40), and the St. Louis Battlehawks are 12-point home favorites over the Seattle Dragons (38), using lines Tuesday at the Westgate.

On Sunday, the Houston Roughnecks are 1-point road favorites at the Dallas Renegades (50½), and the D.C. Defenders are 1-point road favorites at the Tampa Bay Vipers (45).

Ed Salmons, Westgate vice president of risk, said the betting handle on the XFL is “more than we would’ve thought.”

“We thought it would’ve dropped off more, but the interest has stayed there,” he said.

In futures, Houston, the league’s only unbeaten team at 3-0, is the 2-1 favorite at the Westgate, followed by St. Louis (5-2), Dallas (4-1), D.C. (9-2), Los Angeles (12-1), Tampa Bay (14-1), New York (50-1) and Seattle (50-1).

In Week 3, Houston won at Tampa Bay 34-27 on Saturday but did not cover the closing line of 7½ (6½ or better was available earlier in the week), and Dallas rolled to a 24-12 victory at Seattle as a 3-point favorite.

On Sunday, St. Louis romped past New York 29-9 as a 10-point home favorite, and Los Angeles stunned D.C. 39-9 as an 8½-point home underdog.

For the season, home teams are 8-4 straight up and 8-4 against the spread, and favorites are 8-4 SU and 6-6 ATS. The under is 8-4.

“It seems like there’s two really bad teams right now that really drag the totals down. Any game involving Seattle and New York drags the totals down now,” Salmons said. “Any game that doesn’t involve New York and Seattle is a decent game. There are some decent teams. Houston’s good. Dallas is good. Los Angeles. Even Tampa. It’s 0-3, but it’s not a bad team.”

