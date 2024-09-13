Alvarez ‘not overlooking’ challenger in Las Vegas title fight

Canelo Alvarez is a heavy favorite heading into his undisputed super middleweight title bout Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, but he isn’t taking his opponent lightly.

What are the top 10 live gates in Nevada combat sports history?

Canelo Alvarez fight at T-Mobile Arena to clash with UFC card at Sphere

Edgar Berlanga flexes during a weigh in ahead of his super middleweight boxing bout against Canelo Alvarez at Toshiba Plaza on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Canelo Alvarez, left, and Edgar Berlanga, right, weigh in ahead of their super middleweight title boxing bout at Toshiba Plaza on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Canelo Alvarez, left, and Edgar Berlanga, right, face off during weigh ins ahead of their super middleweight title boxing bout at Toshiba Plaza on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Canelo Alvarez smiles during weigh in ahead of his super middleweight title boxing bout against Edgar Berlanga at Toshiba Plaza on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Edgar Berlanga takes the stage for weigh ins ahead of his super middleweight boxing bout against Canelo Alvarez at Toshiba Plaza on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Canelo Alvarez gestures to his family during weigh in ahead of his super middleweight title boxing bout against Edgar Berlanga a Toshiba Plaza on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Canelo Alvarez, left, and Edgar Berlanga, right, face off during weigh ins ahead of their super middleweight title boxing bout at Toshiba Plaza on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans cheer for their fighters during weigh ins ahead of a super middleweight title boxing bout between Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga at Toshiba Plaza on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans swarm interviewees after weigh ins ahead of a super middleweight title boxing bout between Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga at Toshiba Plaza on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Caleb Plant, left, and Trevor McCumby face off during weigh ins ahead of their interim WBA super middleweight title boxing bout at Toshiba Plaza on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Erislandy Lara, left, and Danny Garcia face off during weigh ins ahead of their WBA middleweight boxing bout at Toshiba Plaza on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Canelo Alvarez pumps up the crowd during weigh ins ahead of his super middleweight title boxing bout against Edgar Berlanga at Toshiba Plaza on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Canelo Alvarez has fought long enough to know never to take an opponent lightly.

It doesn’t matter to him if he’s fighting an established boxer like Floyd Mayweather or, like Saturday, facing an undefeated knockout specialist.

Alvarez, 34, understands there will be a weight on his shoulders every time he steps into the ring. That includes his WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight title defense against Edgar Berlanga (22-0-0) on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena as part of Mexican Independence Day weekend.

Alvarez (61-2-2) is looking for his fifth consecutive successful title defense. The Guadalajara, Mexico, native, now 34 years old, isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

“I still love this sport. When I stop loving it, you’ll know,” Alvarez said at a news conference at MGM Grand on Wednesday. “I love my routine and I love going to the gym every day.”

Alvarez appreciates the brash confidence Berlanga is bringing to this weekend.

The 27-year-old Puerto Rican has made a career out of knocking out his opponents. Seventeen of his victories have ended early.

Berlanga, nicknamed “The Chosen One,” has called his shot by saying he’ll defeat Alvarez by the sixth round. Alvarez, in turn, said he’ll drop Berlanga by the eighth round.

Alvarez has never been knocked out. His first loss, to Mayweather by majority decision, happened exactly 11 years before Saturday. He didn’t lose again after that for nine years before falling to Dmitry Bivol by unanimous decision at T-Mobile Arena on May 7, 2022.

“I never overlook any fighter,” Alvarez said. “I’ve been in there with everybody. I’ve got so much experience.”

Alvarez will lean on that experience Saturday in his 11th fight around Mexican Independence Day weekend.

He said there’s no better honor than fighting this time of year and representing his country. He’s looking forward to seeing what the environment will be like at the arena Saturday.

Alvarez walks in as the overwhelming betting favorite at -2,000.

“For me, it’s an honor fighting on those days,” Alvarez said. “I feel very special.”

Mexican and Puerto Rican boxers have had some memorable bouts through the years. One of those featured Alvarez beating Miguel Cotto by unanimous decision at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Nov. 21, 2015.

Berlanga wants to become the face of his island. He knows a win over Alvarez could make that happen.

“For me, it’s about who can land first,” Berlanga said. “You got two guys who’s coming to fight. Who’s going to be the smarter man? Who’s going to be the most intelligent in that ring? It’s going to be a big fight this Saturday.”

Alvarez has shown up when the lights have been brightest.

He has 21 victories in world-title fights. A win Saturday would move him into third place all-time for the most title-fight victories by a Mexican fighter. Only Julio Cesar Chavez (31) and Ricardo Lopez (25) have more.

Alvarez will be ready when he walks into the ring. He always is.

“I always put 100 percent into my fights and into training, no matter who I’m fighting,” Alvarez said. “It’s the same mentality every fight. This is no exception. I’ve had a great training camp and I’m ready.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.