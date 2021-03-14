Boxing great Marvelous Marvin Hagler dies at age 66

Marvelous Marvin Hagler, a former middleweight champion who fought two of boxing’s most memorable bouts, against Thomas Hearns and Sugar Ray Leonard, died Saturday at age 66.

1987 title fight between Sugar Ray Leonard, left, and Marvelous Marvin Hagler at Caesars Palace. Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo.

Hall of Famer Marvelous Marvin Hagler at the Boxing Hall of Fame parade in Canastota, N.Y., on Sunday, June 12, 2011. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

World Boxing Council middleweight championship fight between Sugar Ray Leonard, wearing white shorts, and Marvelous Marvin Hagler, who was defending his title, in 1987 at Caesars Palace. Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo.

"Marvelous" Marvin Hagler, right, follows through on a right to Thomas "Hitman" Hearns in the second round of their undisputed world middlewight title fight in Las Vegas on April 15, 1985. Hagler won the title with his third-round knockout. (AP Photo)

Tommy Hearns, left, vs Marvin Hagler Super Middlleweight fight held at Caesars Palace April 15,1985. Las Vegas Review Journal Photo by Jim Laurie

Marvelous Marvin Hagler, shown after his victory over Thomas Hearns on April 15, 1985. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Marvelous Marvin Hagler, shown after his victory over Thomas Hearns on April 15, 1985. (Wayne Kodey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Marvin Hagler, left, vs Robert Duran. (Wayne Kodey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Retired American professional boxer Marvin Hagler gestures before the WBA middleweight title fight between Gennady Golovkin of Kazakhstan and Nobuhiro Ishida of Japan, Saturday March 30, 2013, in Monaco. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau)

Marvelous Marvin Hagler, a former undisputed middleweight champion who fought two of boxing’s most memorable bouts, against Thomas Hearns and Sugar Ray Leonard, died Saturday at his home in New Hampshire.

He was 66.

Hagler’s wife, Kay, announced his death on his verified Facebook fan club page.

“I am sorry to make a very sad announcement,” she wrote. “Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

Hagler (62-3-2, 52 knockouts) is considered one of the great middleweights in boxing history. He won the WBA and WBC middleweight titles from Alan Minter via third-round technical knockout Sept. 27, 1980, and claimed the inaugural IBF crown with a fourth-round victory over Wilford Scypion on May 27, 1983.

Hagler made 12 successful title defenses and fought seven times in Las Vegas.

His third-round knockout over Hearns on April 15, 1985, at Caesars Palace still lives in boxing lore. So does his split-decision loss to Leonard on April 6, 1987, at Caesars Palace — the final fight of Hagler’s career.

Hagler is a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame, World Boxing Hall of Fame and Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame.

Top Rank chairman Bob Arum, who promoted Hagler, said in a statement:

“Marvin Hagler was among the greatest athletes that Top Rank ever promoted. He was a man of honor and a man of his word, and he performed in the ring with unparalleled determination. He was a true athlete and a true man. I will miss him greatly.”

Hagler’s fight against Hearns has been nicknamed “The War” because of the nonstop, intense action that occurred throughout the three rounds. Hagler was normally a slow starter, but opened the fight by pressuring Hearns to ignite eight minutes of arduous exchanges.

Hearns cut Hagler in the first round, but began to fatigue in the second amid a torrid pace. A bloodied Hagler was examined by the ring doctor in the third round, but was cleared to continue and used a series of rights to stop Hearns at the 1:52 mark.

Hearns said Saturday he was thinking about Hagler and their fight.

“I can’t take anything away from him,” Hearns told The Associated Press. “His awkwardness messed me up, but I can’t take anything away from him. He fought his heart out, and we put on a great show for all time.”

The loss to Leonard two years later was so controversial that it influenced Hagler’s decision to retire. Hagler was the more aggressive fighter and dictated the pace, but the judges ruled 118-110, 115-113, 113-115 in favor of Leonard.

JoJo Guerra, the judge who ruled 118-110 for Leonard, was scorned by reporters and pundits who were present, many of whom believed Hagler had won the fight.

“He didn’t show his emotions. (But) he was a real man — the kind of guy that if you were in a war and in a foxhole, you would want to be with a Marvelous Marvin Hagler,” Arum said of Hagler in 2017 in a remembrance of the fight against Leonard.

Hagler was born May 23, 1954 in Newark, New Jersey, and spend his adolescence in Brockton, Massachusetts. He began boxing in 1969 and turned professional in 1973 after a storied amateur career.

He posted a 25-0-1 record before suffering his first defeat, to Bobby Watts on Jan. 13, 1976. He lost a year later to Willie Monroe, but went unbeaten until losing to Leonard.

Hagler first challenged for the unified middleweight champion against Vito Antuofermo on Nov. 30, 1979. The fight was scored a draw, but Hagler went on to claim the crown against Minter at Wembley Arena in London. He won 11 of his 12 title defenses by knockout.

Hagler beat Roberto Duran by unanimous decision Nov. 10, 1983, at Caesars Palace in another one of his signature victories.

“If they cut my bald head open, they will find one big boxing glove,” Hagler once said. “That’s all I am. I live it.”

Hagler fought with a chip on his shoulder, convinced that he never got his proper due. He was so upset that he wasn’t introduced before a 1982 fight by his nickname of Marvelous that he went to court to legally change his name.

After losing to Leonard, Hagler moved to Italy to act in action films.

“I feel fortunate to get out of the ring with my faculties and my health,” he said a year later.

Hagler is survived by his wife and five children.

