Boxing legend Leon Spinks dies at 67 after battle with cancer

Leon Spinks, who defeated heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali in 1978 in Las Vegas in one of the biggest upsets in boxing history, died Friday after a five-year bout with cancer.

In this Feb. 18, 2012, file photo, retired boxer Leon Spinks smiles for a photograph during an autograph session at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Leon Spinks pose for a picture during a news conference where he was inducted into the 2017 Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Spinks is most known for defeating Muhammad Ali in 1978 during a boxing match. (Review-Journal file photo)

Leon Spinks, who defeated heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali in 1978 in Las Vegas in one of the biggest upsets in boxing history, died Friday night after a five-year bout with cancer. He was 67.

Spinks was born July 11, 1953, and raised in the Pruitt-Igoe housing projects in St. Louis. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and subsequently discovered a passion for boxing, winning several amateur honors — most notably a gold medal in the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal.

He made his professional debut Jan. 15, 1977, at the Aladdin, beating Bob Smith by knockout.

Spinks fought Ali on Feb. 15, 1978, at the Las Vegas Hilton — now called the Westgate — and won a split decision to claim the undisputed heavyweight championship despite weighing 197 pounds — more than 25 fewer than Ali. Spinks battered the champion, who was 36 and on the downside of his career, for 15 rounds as a 10-1 underdog.

Spinks was the only fighter to take a title from Ali in the ring.

Spinks lost the title back to Ali in New Orleans in 1979, but remained active as a professional until 1995. He fought six times in Las Vegas and moved to the valley in 2011.

He had a career record of 26-17-3 with 14 knockouts. He was inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame in 2017.

In a news release, Spinks’ family said he enjoyed traveling with his wife, Brenda, and attended boxing events across the country. His family said he was a fixture in the community who loved eating out, attending concerts and interacting with fans.

“We are saddened to hear that Leon Spinks has lost his heroic battle with cancer,” Westgate president and general manager Cami Christensen said. “His legendary upset of Muhammad Ali in the fight held on our property back in 1978 is part of our rich history. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his lovely wife and family.”

Spinks was a frequent visitor to the Hilton and later LVH and Westgate, for his favorite Vegas stage show, “Raiding The Rock Vault.” He saw the show at least 10 times over the years. The show staged a special “Night of the Champion” party for Spinks at LVH in August 2013.

The event was loosely tied to Spinks’ 60th birthday, which was the previous July. He took the stage to dance to the band’s show-closing cover of Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On a Prayer.”

Leon’s brother, Michael, Sugar Ray Leonard and Jake LaMotta were among the boxing luminaries who took in the performance and post-show party. Leon Spinks cut his birthday cake with an 18-inch sword gifted to him by the “Rock Vault” cast.

“Leon loved ‘RTRV,’ and both him and his wife, Brenda, came many times to see the show,” “Rock Vault” producer Harry Cowell said in a text message from London, where he has been locked down during the coronavirus pandemic. “He had a wonderful sense of humor and a smile to match it. This news made me very sad, and I send love to his marvelous wife, who has been there for him through thick and thin.”

His wife and son Cory, a former super welterweight world champion, were among those alongside Spinks at the time of his death.

Review-Journal reporter John Katsilometes contributed to this story. Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.