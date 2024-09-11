Canelo Alvarez, Berlanga arrive in Las Vegas for title fight — PHOTOS

Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga arrived in Las Vegas on Tuesday ahead of their super middleweight championship fight at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

Erislandy Lara poses on stage after arriving to MGM Grand ahead of his world middleweight title boxing bout against Danny Garcia on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Danny Garcia poses on stage after arriving to MGM Grand ahead of his world middleweight title boxing bout against Erislandy Lara on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Caleb Plant poses on stage with his daughter ahead of his WBA interim super middleweight title boxing bout against Trevor McCumby at MGM Grand on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trevor McCumby poses on stage with his daughter ahead of his WBA interim super middleweight title boxing bout against Caleb Plant at MGM Grand on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Manuel Jaimes, left, and Rolando Romero face off ahead of their super lightweight boxing bout at MGM Grand on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans crowd Canelo Alvarez as he leaves the stage after arriving to MGM Grand for his super middleweight title boxing bout against Edgar Berlanga on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Edgar Berlanga poses on stage during his arrival to MGM Grand ahead of his super middleweight title boxing bout against Canelo Alvarez on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez fans anticipate the boxer’s arrival to MGM Grand ahead of his super middleweight title boxing bout against Edgar Berlanga on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Edgar Berlanga poses on stage during his arrival to MGM Grand ahead of his super middleweight title boxing bout against Canelo Alvarez on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Canelo Alvarez fans cheer for the boxer as he speak to the press ahead of his super middleweight title boxing bout against Edgar Berlanga on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Edgar Berlanga arrives to MGM Grand ahead of his super middleweight title boxing bout against Canelo Alvarez on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Canelo Alvarez poses on stage during his arrival to MGM Grand ahead of his super middleweight title boxing bout against Edgar Berlanga on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez arrives to MGM Grand ahead of his super middleweight title boxing bout against Edgar Berlanga on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Edgar Berlanga arrives to MGM Grand ahead of his super middleweight title boxing bout against Canelo Alvarez on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Canelo Alvarez arrives to MGM Grand ahead of his super middleweight title boxing bout against Edgar Berlanga on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga arrived at the MGM Grand on Tuesday ahead of their highly anticipated super middleweight bout.

Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 knockouts) will defend his WBA, WBC and WBO titles Saturday at T-Mobile Arena on Mexican Independence Day weekend. The 34-year-old Guadalajara, Mexico, native is taking on Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs), a 27-year-old from New York.

Undercard fighters also arrived. Erislandy Lara (30-3-3, 18 KOs) will defend his WBA middleweight championship and try to extend his winning streak to six matches against Danny Garcia (37-3, 21 KOs).

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

Who: Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga

What: WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight titles

When: Fights start 3 p.m. Saturday, pay-per-view at 5 p.m.

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: Preliminary fights on Prime; main card on Prime, DAZN PPV and PPV.com ($89.99)

Tickets: AXS.com starting at $405

Odds: Alvarez -1,786; total rounds 8½