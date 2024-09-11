Canelo Alvarez, Berlanga arrive in Las Vegas for title fight — PHOTOS
Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga arrived in Las Vegas on Tuesday ahead of their super middleweight championship fight at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.
Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga arrived at the MGM Grand on Tuesday ahead of their highly anticipated super middleweight bout.
Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 knockouts) will defend his WBA, WBC and WBO titles Saturday at T-Mobile Arena on Mexican Independence Day weekend. The 34-year-old Guadalajara, Mexico, native is taking on Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs), a 27-year-old from New York.
Undercard fighters also arrived. Erislandy Lara (30-3-3, 18 KOs) will defend his WBA middleweight championship and try to extend his winning streak to six matches against Danny Garcia (37-3, 21 KOs).
Up next
Who: Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga
What: WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight titles
When: Fights start 3 p.m. Saturday, pay-per-view at 5 p.m.
Where: T-Mobile Arena
TV: Preliminary fights on Prime; main card on Prime, DAZN PPV and PPV.com ($89.99)
Tickets: AXS.com starting at $405
Odds: Alvarez -1,786; total rounds 8½