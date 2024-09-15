Canelo Alvarez cruises to victory, retains titles
Canelo Alvarez earned a decision over the previously unbeaten Edgar Berlanga on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.
Canelo Alvarez defeated Edgar Berlanga by unanimous decision to retain his WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight championships Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.
The judges scored it 117-110, 118-109 and 118-109.
The 34-year-old from Guadalajara, Mexico, winning on Mexican Independence Day, earned the victory in the 26th successful title defense of his career.
Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 knockouts) knocked down the 27-year-old Berlanga (22-1, 17 KOs) in the third round.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
