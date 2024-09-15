Canelo Alvarez cruises to victory, retains titles

Canelo Alvarez earned a decision over the previously unbeaten Edgar Berlanga on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Erislandy Lara poses with his belt after winning a middleweight championship boxing bout against Danny Garcia at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Erislandy Lara dances after knocking Danny Garcia to his knee during a middleweight championship boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Erislandy Lara gets a right on Danny Garcia during a middleweight championship boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Erislandy Lara gets a hit on Danny Garcia during a middleweight championship boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trevor McCumby gets a right on Caleb Plant during a super middleweight title boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Caleb Plant gets a right on Trevor McCumby during a super middleweight title boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Caleb Plant, holding his daughter, celebrates his win over Trevor McCumby during a super middleweight title boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trevor McCumby, right, stumbles to the mat while Caleb Plant reacts during a super middleweight title boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Caleb Plant gets a left on Trevor McCumby during a super middleweight title boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Caleb Plant gets a left on Trevor McCumby during a super middleweight title boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Caleb Plant takes the ring for a super middleweight title boxing bout against Trevor McCumby at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rolly Romero poses with his belt after winning a super lightweight boxing bout against Manuel Jaimes at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rolly Romero, right, makes contact while Manuel Jaimes guards during a super lightweight boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rolly Romero, right, gets a right on Manuel Jaimes during a super lightweight boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rolly Romero, left, gets a left on Manuel Jaimes during a super lightweight boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A young Canelo Alvarez fan holds up the Mexican flag before a super middleweight championship boxing bout between Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Canelo Alvarez defeated Edgar Berlanga by unanimous decision to retain his WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight championships Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

The judges scored it 117-110, 118-109 and 118-109.

The 34-year-old from Guadalajara, Mexico, winning on Mexican Independence Day, earned the victory in the 26th successful title defense of his career.

Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 knockouts) knocked down the 27-year-old Berlanga (22-1, 17 KOs) in the third round.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

