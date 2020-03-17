Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin to fight in September, report says

The two are hoping to stage their trilogy on Sept. 12 at AT&T Stadium near Dallas, though the date and location have yet to be finalized.

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez stands on the ring before his fight against Sergey Kovalev for the WBO light heavyweight title bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Alvarez won by way of knockout in the 11th round. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Four-weight world champion boxer Canelo Alvarez is set to fight IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin for a third time in September, according to a report from the Athletic.

The two are hoping to stage their trilogy on Sept. 12 at AT&T Stadium near Dallas, though the date and location have yet to be finalized.

Alvarez and Golovkin have fought twice in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena. They fought to a draw on Sept. 16, 2017, and Alvarez (53-1-1, 36 knockouts) won via majority decision on Sept 15, 2018 — handing Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) the only loss of his illustrious career.

Alvarez was supposed to fight WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders at T-Mobile Arena on May 2, but the coronavirus pandemic has reportedly pushed the fight back until June at the earliest and has the sport at a standstill. The 29-year-old Mexican superstar is perhaps the best pound-for-pound boxer and last fought Sergey Kovalev on Nov. 2, winning by knockout at the MGM Grand Garden.

Golovkin, 37, last fought Sergiy Derevyanchenko on Oct. 5, winning by unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden in New York.

