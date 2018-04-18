Canelo Alvarez suspension reduced by Nevada commission

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez’s suspension for an anti-doping violation was reduced to six months Wednesday by the Nevada Athletic Commission, clearing the path for a rematch bout against Gennady Golovkin later this year.

Alvarez, who faced a one-year suspension, was not present for his disciplinary hearing at the Grant Sawyer building in downtown. The suspension was a party agreement and passed on a unanimous vote with no fine.

Golovkin’s promoter, Tom Loeffler, and trainer, Abel Sanchez, attended the meeting. Before the Alvarez’s ruling, Loeffler announced that Golovkin will fight May 5 against Vanes Martirosyan at the StubHub Center in Carson, California.

Alvarez twice tested positive for the banned substance Clenbuterol in February. The Nevada Commission put the Mexican fighter on temporary suspension on March 23.

Alvarez, 27, is eligible to return to the ring in August because his suspension started on Feb. 17, the day he failed the first test.

At news conference April 3 in Los Angeles, Alvarez withdrew from a scheduled May 5 bout at T-Mobile Arena versus Golovkin.

Alvarez, a former two-division champion, said he didn’t take the banned substance intentionally and pinned the positive drug tests on contaminated meat he ate in Mexico.

Golovkin and Alvarez had a controversial split draw at T-Mobile Arena in September.

