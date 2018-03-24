‘Canelo’ Alvarez temporarily suspended by Nevada commission

Boxing superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez has been temporarily suspended by the Nevada Athletic Commission, executive director Bob Bennett said in a statement Friday.

The commission scheduled a hearing April 10 to hear from Alvarez regarding his two positive drugs test from February.

Bennett declined to comment on the status of Alvarez’s highly anticipated rematch with Gennady Golovkin on May 5 at T-Mobile Arena.

“Mr. Alvarez is temporarily suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission per the executive director for his adverse analytical findings, that being Clenbuterol, on February 17 and 20,” the statement read. “A commission hearing is scheduled for April 10, 2018 to hear from Mr. Alvarez or for Mr. Alvarez to attend.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

