Boxing

Canelo Alvarez to fight Billy Joe Saunders in Las Vegas, reports say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2020 - 2:19 pm
 

Four-weight world champion boxer Canelo Alvarez has found his next foe.

Alvarez (53-1-2, 35 knockouts) will fight undefeated super middleweight titlist Billy Joe Saunders (29-0, 14 KOs) on May 2, according to a report from ESPN Deportes.

The Athletic reported that the bout will take place at T-Mobile Arena. An official announcement is expected later this week.

The Mexican superstar, arguably boxing’s best pound-for-pound fighter, last fought Sergey Kovalev in November — winning by knockout to capture the WBO light heavyweight title. He promptly vacated the belt and will attempt to pair Saunders’s WBO super middleweight title with his WBA regular super middleweight title, which he won from Rocky Fielding on Dec. 15, 2018.

Saunders of the United Kingdom won the WBO super middleweight title last May and successfully defended it again in November against Marcelo Esteban Coceres in Los Angeles.

He has not yet fought in Las Vegas.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

