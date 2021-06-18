112°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Boxing

De La Hoya to fight Belfort as part of festival in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 18, 2021 - 4:50 pm
 
Boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya reacts to fans during a weigh-in for Saul "Canelo" A ...
Boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya reacts to fans during a weigh-in for Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, May 3, 2019. Jacobs will fight against Alvarez in a middleweight title fight on Saturday at T-Mobile Area. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Former boxing world champion Oscar De La Hoya will make his return to the ring 12 years after he last fought when he meets former UFC champion Vitor Belfort on Sept. 11 in Las Vegas, Triller announced Thursday.

De La Hoya, 48, who has not fought since he retired on his stool against Manny Pacquiao at MGM Grand in 2008, has been hinting at a comeback for some time. An all-time great, De La Hoya won an Olympic gold medal in 1992 and went on to win world titles in six weight classes. He is the CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, a boxing promotional company.

Belfort, 44, won the UFC light heavyweight championship in 2004 but lost it in his first title defense. Belfort, who has faced the likes of Jon Jones, Chuck Liddell, Randy Couture and more, made his UFC debut at UFC 12 in 1997. He is 1-0 as a professional boxer, with his only fight coming in 2006.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Henderson home breaks 2021 record with $14.69M price tag
Henderson home breaks 2021 record with $14.69M price tag
2
O.J. Simpson settles with Las Vegas casino; funds go to Goldman
O.J. Simpson settles with Las Vegas casino; funds go to Goldman
3
Some Nevada casinos still closed, some may never reopen
Some Nevada casinos still closed, some may never reopen
4
Las Vegas breaks daily mark in 2nd straight day of record heat
Las Vegas breaks daily mark in 2nd straight day of record heat
5
Massive MSG Sphere frame in place, work continues
Massive MSG Sphere frame in place, work continues
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST