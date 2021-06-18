De La Hoya to fight Belfort as part of festival in Las Vegas

Oscar De La Hoya, 48, who has not fought since he retired on his stool against Manny Pacquiao at MGM Grand in 2008. Vitor Belfort is a former UFC champion who won his only bout as a professional boxer.

Boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya reacts to fans during a weigh-in for Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, May 3, 2019. Jacobs will fight against Alvarez in a middleweight title fight on Saturday at T-Mobile Area. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Former boxing world champion Oscar De La Hoya will make his return to the ring 12 years after he last fought when he meets former UFC champion Vitor Belfort on Sept. 11 in Las Vegas, Triller announced Thursday.

De La Hoya, 48, who has not fought since he retired on his stool against Manny Pacquiao at MGM Grand in 2008, has been hinting at a comeback for some time. An all-time great, De La Hoya won an Olympic gold medal in 1992 and went on to win world titles in six weight classes. He is the CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, a boxing promotional company.

Belfort, 44, won the UFC light heavyweight championship in 2004 but lost it in his first title defense. Belfort, who has faced the likes of Jon Jones, Chuck Liddell, Randy Couture and more, made his UFC debut at UFC 12 in 1997. He is 1-0 as a professional boxer, with his only fight coming in 2006.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.