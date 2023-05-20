78°F
Boxing

Devin Haney could face disciplinary hearing over weigh-in shove

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2023 - 11:34 pm
 
Devin Haney speaks with emcee Mark Shunock after arriving to MGM Grand ahead of his Saturday ni ...
Devin Haney speaks with emcee Mark Shunock after arriving to MGM Grand ahead of his Saturday night undisputed lightweight boxing title fight against Vasily Lomachenko on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney shoved Vasiliy Lomachenko after their ceremonial weigh-in Friday afternoon on the stage inside the MGM Grand Garden.

As a result, the Nevada Athletic Commission intends to request a disciplinary hearing at its next meeting, a source told the Review-Journal.

The shove abruptly ended a spirited faceoff, during which Haney (29-0, 15 knockouts) taunted Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) before extending his arms and pressing him backward.

Lomachenko appeared unfazed and maintained the stoic demeanor he’s displayed throughout the promotion.

The crowd booed Haney, a 24-year-old Las Vegan, who puts his titles on the line Saturday against Lomachenko, 35 and a three-division champion from Ukraine.

The shove could result in a fine for Haney, who is due to make at least $4 million, according to ESPN. Lomachenko is guaranteed a minimum of $3 million.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.con. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

