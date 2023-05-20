Devin Haney could face disciplinary hearing over weigh-in shove

Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney, a 24-year-old Las Vegan, shoved challenger Vasiliy Lomachenko at the weigh-in Friday for their fight Saturday.

Devin Haney speaks with emcee Mark Shunock after arriving to MGM Grand ahead of his Saturday night undisputed lightweight boxing title fight against Vasily Lomachenko on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney shoved Vasiliy Lomachenko after their ceremonial weigh-in Friday afternoon on the stage inside the MGM Grand Garden.

As a result, the Nevada Athletic Commission intends to request a disciplinary hearing at its next meeting, a source told the Review-Journal.

The shove abruptly ended a spirited faceoff, during which Haney (29-0, 15 knockouts) taunted Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) before extending his arms and pressing him backward.

Lomachenko appeared unfazed and maintained the stoic demeanor he’s displayed throughout the promotion.

The crowd booed Haney, a 24-year-old Las Vegan, who puts his titles on the line Saturday against Lomachenko, 35 and a three-division champion from Ukraine.

The shove could result in a fine for Haney, who is due to make at least $4 million, according to ESPN. Lomachenko is guaranteed a minimum of $3 million.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.con. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.