Devin Haney could face disciplinary hearing over weigh-in shove
Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney, a 24-year-old Las Vegan, shoved challenger Vasiliy Lomachenko at the weigh-in Friday for their fight Saturday.
Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney shoved Vasiliy Lomachenko after their ceremonial weigh-in Friday afternoon on the stage inside the MGM Grand Garden.
As a result, the Nevada Athletic Commission intends to request a disciplinary hearing at its next meeting, a source told the Review-Journal.
The shove abruptly ended a spirited faceoff, during which Haney (29-0, 15 knockouts) taunted Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) before extending his arms and pressing him backward.
Lomachenko appeared unfazed and maintained the stoic demeanor he’s displayed throughout the promotion.
The crowd booed Haney, a 24-year-old Las Vegan, who puts his titles on the line Saturday against Lomachenko, 35 and a three-division champion from Ukraine.
The shove could result in a fine for Haney, who is due to make at least $4 million, according to ESPN. Lomachenko is guaranteed a minimum of $3 million.
