Ex-boxing champion Keith Thurman returns with plenty to prove

Former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman last fought July 20, 2019, when he lost a split decision to Manny Pacquiao — the first defeat of his career.

Keith Thurman, left, and Mario Barrios pose during Friday's weigh-in at Michelob Ultra Arena. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman missed everything about boxing during his 31-month layoff. Even the little things. Like the face-to-face interactions with his opponents before their fights.

“Being able to size a fighter up. Being able to stare him down,” Thurman said. “Look into the soul. Look into the warrior spirit within him. And figure out if it’s real or not.”

And after sizing up Mario Barrios on Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena, the braggadocios 33-year-old made a lofty prediction: Barrios is “about to get knocked the eff out.”

Thurman (29-1, 22 knockouts) can fulfill his prophecy Saturday against Barrios (26-1, 17 KOs) at Michelob Ultra Arena in his first fight since July 20, 2019. He lost his unbeaten record and WBA welterweight championship that night at the MGM Grand Garden to eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao, falling to the canvas in the first round and losing by split decision.

Thurman’s inactivity allowed WBC and IBF champion Errol Spence Jr., WBO champion Terence Crawford and WBA champion Yordenis Ugas to steal the spotlight from Thurman, who at one point ruled the 147-pound division.

A victory could propel Thurman toward a return to glory and perhaps another title shot. A loss could effectively end his chance to contend for a title.

“In my head, it’s Thurman versus everybody,” Thurman said.

Maybe that’s the way it is now, but it was Thurman versus Thurman after his loss to Pacquiao. He said the loss was “very depressing,” explaining he needed time to forgive himself for the way he performed. In hindsight, he says, he didn’t throw enough punches and wasn’t aggressive enough to decisively win rounds against Pacquiao, the crowd favorite.

Also, Thurman underwent surgery on his left hand in September 2019.

Thurman said he had opportunities to fight in 2020 but chose not to because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After that Pacquiao fight with all that (electricity). … and then you just want me to fight with no fans and no excitement?” he said. “That wasn’t enticing to me.”

So Thurman waited, dabbling in broadcasting and enduring a bout with COVID-19 while the fight with Barrios materialized. He trained in his native Clearwater, Florida, breaking camp last week to return this week to the site of the most seminal moment of his career.

“To be an active fighter once again, it just feels like a blessing,” Thurman said. “I just want to walk this life of a warrior and live it up to the fullest.”

Nicknamed “One Time” for his punching power, Thurman hasn’t recorded a stoppage since July 11, 2015, and is facing a taller, longer opponent in Barrios, a 26-year-old from San Antonio who is making his welterweight debut.

“You don’t sign a contract against Keith Thurman unless you’re trying to make a name for yourself,” Thurman said. “He wanted to accept the challenge. And here we are.”

