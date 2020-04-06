Floyd Mayweather’s daughter charged in Houston knife attack

The daughter of Las Vegas boxer Floyd Mayweather was due in a Texas court Monday for a hearing on a charge of aggravated assault after she allegedly stabbed another woman multiple times Friday.

Iyanna Mayweather (Harris County Constable, Precinct 4)

Iyanna Mayweather, 19, was arrested and charged after the 6:50 p.m. Friday incident in Cypress, a suburb of Houston, according to multiple media reports.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s deputies responded to a disturbance at a home on the 15000 block of Cathedral Falls in Cypress, according to KPRC-TV.

What started as an argument between Mayweather and a 25-year-old woman ended with the woman being stabbed multiple times in the arms. The woman was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Mayweather’s bond was set at $30,000 and she has bonded out of the Harris County Jail, records show.

TMZ reported that law enforcement sources said the alleged victim, Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, and rapper NBA YoungBoy were at his home when Mayweather arrived and told Jacobs that she was YoungBoy’s fiancee and Jacobs should leave the house. Jacobs then told Mayweather to leave.

The argument reportedly moved into the kitchen, where Mayweather was holding two knives. According to TMZ, Jacobs stepped toward Mayweather and Iyanna charged at her with one of the knives. Jacobs told cops she didn’t feel the first knife wound but then she said Iyanna charged at her with the second knife, stabbing her again.

